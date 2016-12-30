Forecast: More cold weather on the way for New Year in Yorkshire

After Storm Barbara and a week of black ice and freezing fog, you might be forgiven for wishing for some warmer weather.

But apart from a brief interlude of milder temperatures on Saturday, New Year’s weekend is set to bring more cold weather.

A yellow weather warning for ice and freezing fog remains in place in Yorkshire today (Friday) until 4pm.

The forecast for today from the Met Office says: “Areas of fog and freezing fog will only slowly clear through today, with some perhaps persisting into this evening. Driving conditions will be difficult with journeys likely to take longer than usual and delays to air travel possible.

“Fog and freezing fog patches with visibility less than 100 metres in places will slowly lift and thin from most areas through today. However some fog is likely to persist into this evening in some spots.”

On Saturday, temperatures will improve but a fresh front of cold air will move across the UK on New Year’s Day. It’s going to be cold again - but we won’t see conditions like this just yet, according to the Met Office Temperatures could climb as high as 10 degrees Celsius on New Year’s Eve (Saturday) in parts of Yorkshire.

But on New Year’s Day, temperatures could plunge down to freezing, 0 degrees overnight, with a maximum of five degrees in the daytime.

The Met Office forecast says: “It’s all change as far as the weather is concerned. The unsettled, mild weather of Christmas is a thing of the past as many of us see colder, more settled, and at times sunny, weather as we head towards the New Year.

“High pressure is once again regaining control over the UK bringing colder and more settled conditions. Fog and ice are likely to be an issue for many over the next few days. The fog could be slow to clear at times and together with the risk of ice this could well affect road and air travel.” Deputy Chief Meteorologist, Steve Ramsdale, said;

“There is plenty of good news in the forecast for those heading out and about, much of the country will be dry with many places seeing spells of sunshine.

RAC spokesman Rod Dennis said: “Drivers’ are facing a mix of hazards – notably much colder temperatures, ice and fog that is slow to clear. Lingering fog calls for drivers to adjust their speed and maintain longer stopping distances. Use dipped headlights, but don’t be tempted to use full beam – thick fog simply reflects the light back making it even harder to see. Only use your car’s fog lights if visibility is badly reduced, as using them when it’s not means you risk dazzling other drivers.

“Motorists should remember that if their car thermometer records a temperature of 4 degrees or lower, there is a good chance the road temperature is near or even below freezing, meaning a very real risk of ice and slippery roads. Keep listening to traffic reports before you start your trip and if conditions are bad, aim to stick to major routes which are much more likely to be gritted.”