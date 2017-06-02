Former soldiers honoured with new memorial

Soldiers who fought in the two world wars have been honoured with a poignant memorial at Dewsbury cemetery.

More than £10,000 was raised to pay for memorial stones and plaques which bear the names of 107 former soldiers buried there.

Cash was raised with fundraising events by the New Friends of Dewsbury Cemetery after grant funding could not be secured.

On Saturday, hundreds of people were at the cemetery for the unveiling of the memorial and a fly past by RAF aircraft.

Christine Leeman, treasurer of the friends group, said: “The memorial is absolutely beautiful. It really does look lovely.”

Mrs Leeman came up with the idea for the memorial two years ago to provide a central place for the former soldiers to by remembered.

The memorial is in honour to 106 soldiers who sustained injuries in the wars which led to their deaths.

Also honoured is Sgt John W Ormsby, who served in the First World War and was awarded the Victoria Cross before his death in 1952.

Mrs Leeman said: “A hundred and six of them are casualties of war who got injured abroad and died as a result.

“They are all buried in the cemetery but their graves are all scattered about.

“John Ormsby wasn’t a casualty but he was a VC.

“Not that many cemeteries have a VC in them so we weren’t going to leave him out.”

Fundraising events to pay for the memorial included bag packs, raffles, tombolas and auctions.

Around £10,500 was raised.

Mrs Leeman thanked Sharon Kingswood at Asda in Dewsbury, Linda Shillito and Coun Eric Firth for their help.

She added: “They were brilliant.”