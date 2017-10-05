Gardens: 5 of the best garden benches

We look at 5 of the best garden benches

Alexander Rose 5ft Turnberry Bench, www.dobbies.co.uk, £499.00

Sit back and enjoy the view of your garden on this attractive bench. Made from durable and sustainable hardwood, this bench is built to withstand the tough British climate. It’s comfortable and solid, making it the perfect spot to relax with a cup of tea to watch the birds.

Denia Wooden Garden Bench, www.diy.com, £97

This Denia wooden garden bench is perfect for relaxing in the garden on a hot sunny day with a book. it is also a great seating option for use with the Denia table.

John Lewis Longstock 2-Seat Teak Bench, www.johnlewis.co.uk, £329.00

A perfect spot to unwind with your loved one, this bench will make a lovely addition to your garden. Made from teak, a tropical hardwood that is well suited to outdoor use and this table requires little maintenance.

Alexander Rose Mahogany 5ft Bench, www.dobbies.co.uk, £349.00

A classic and simple crossed design that suits various garden spaces.

Malili Wooden Bench, www.diy.com, £97

This Malili wooden bench is perfect for use in a shaded area of the garden.