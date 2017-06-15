Heckmondwike and Spen to remember Jo Cox with family get togethers

Communities across Spenborough and Heckmondwike are coming together this weekend to mark the first anniversary of the murder of Batley and Spen MP Jo Cox tomorrow.

Earlier this year Mrs Cox’s husband Brendan announced plans for the Great Get Together from June 16 to June 18. The result is more than 110,000 events being held across the country.

In Heckmondwike, residents can enjoy a whole host of events at Heckmondwike Green Park from 11am on Saturday, June 17.

Activities will include a free spin art workshop, a flag making workshop for children, creative rock painting, an inflatable slide, duck racing (from 1pm), circus skills, a sensory tent, a coconut shy and a 1930s original barrel organ.

There will also be a picnic area, and tea, coffee and cake on sale. Live entertainment will be provided by Robbie Savile, Tray Tronic, Alisha Murray, Thomas Michael, Sam Hoyle, Ashleigh Holmes, Eve Perkis, Amber Bismillah and Jasmin Kennedy.

The free event has been organised by Fearless People and Heckmondwike Community Alliance, with support from Kirklees Council.

Visit www.facebook.com/The-Great-Get-Together-Heckmondwike-1420121034712097 for more information.

In other areas, Kirklees’ arts partners Creative Scene is bringing Ska band The Baghdaddies to Cleckheaton’s Memorial Park from 1pm-3pm on Saturday, June 17 while Cleckheaton Churches Together is organising a Picnic in the Park to bring all sections of the community together.