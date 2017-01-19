Hetty’s centenary celebration

A generous woman and her family had a lot to cheer about last week as she celebrated her 100th birthday.

Hetty Vasey was born on January 15 1917 and has lived in the Spen Valley all her life.

The eldest of eight children, she attended Millbridge school in Liversedge and during her younger years she had a couple of jobs including delivering milk and working as a rag sorter.

She has a son and daughter, three grand daughters, three great grandsons and two great granddaughters and a great great granddaughter and a great great grandson.

Louise, one of Hetty’s grandaughters, said: “I have happy memories of days out with my grandma and grandad with my sister and cousin, visiting St Anne’s near Blackpool.

“I was surprised when I got older that we had spent so much time there without even knowing what was around the corner in Blackpool with many rides and entertainment but me and my sister and cousin made our own entertainment in Lytham where we called the waterfall area “fairyland” and had mud fights on the beach.

“I got told off by my grandma for being covered head to toe in soggy wet sand!”

Hetty is described by her loved ones as a generous and independent woman who looks after herself, has a very sharp mind and dotes on her grandchildren.

She celebrated the big day with her family and friends who threw her a surprise party at the Manor Golf Club in Drighlington.

Hetty was also very pleased to receive a special birthday card from none other than the Queen.