Hopton’s third annual fete proves to be the busiest yet

The third Hopton Fete took place last weekend, with a plethora of attractions drawing in the crowds.

A selection of birds of prey, morris dancing and a brass band display were just some of the events which wowed those in attendance.

Events took place at Sutcliffe Recreation Ground, Upper Hopton Club and Croft House.

Roger Leedham, chairman of the Upper Hopton Community Association (UHCA) which organises the event, said: “This is the third year we’ve hosted this now and it was the busiest we’ve had.

“It was a really successful day.”