Husband Brendan accepts GMB award on murdered Batley MP Jo Cox’s behalf

The husband of murdered MP Jo Cox has today accepted a posthumous award on her behalf at GMB union’s 100th Congress in Plymouth.

Mrs Cox, who was murdered in her constituency of Batley and Spen on June 16 last year, was an active GMB member.

As the anniversary of her death approaches, Brendan Cox is organising the Great Get Together weekend of June 16 to 18.

The Jo Cox Foundation are organising the biggest neighbourhood celebrations since the Jubilee street parties to mark the anniversary of Jo’s death.

They are inviting people to get together with their neighbours to share food and celebrate all that we hold in common – with street parties, barbecues, picnics or bake offs.

GMB is proudly backing the Great Get Together weekend, with members set to hold events up and down the country.

Speaking at GMB Congress in Plymouth, Mr Cox said: “As we’ve seen in the last few days, our values are under attack with an intensity that I haven’t experienced in my lifetime.

“Make no mistake, our country has beaten much bigger threats in the past. But this won’t just happen by itself.

“I’m proud to be working with GMB on the Great Get Together on the weekend of June 16 to 18 – marking Jo’s murder by bringing communities together.

“The idea is simple – to ask communities to come together, share food with your neighbours and celebrate all that we have in common.

“In doing so we’ll help drive out the extremists and build support for Jo’s belief – that we have more in common than the things that divide us.

“There could be no better tribute.”

Tim Roache, GMB General Secretary said: “Jo might be gone, but she’s still changing the world.

“Her message that we have more in common than that which divides us has never been more important, especially in light of the terrible attacks over the last couple of weeks.

“Jo stood against hatred. She valued every life. She spent her own life fighting for justice.

“We will remember that and continue to fight for her, for our families, our communities and for our country – that’s her enduring legacy.”