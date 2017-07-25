Infant carriers recalled over fire safety fears

Have your say

Argos has recalled two separate infant carriers following fears that the products could present a fire risk.

The retailer conducted safety tests on carriers from Fisher Price and Mamas & Papas and found both to have seat covers which failed to meet Furniture & Furnishings Fire Safety Regulations.

Both products have been recalled as a precaution.

The Fisher Price product is the Infant Carrier, Group 0+ (0-13kg/new born-approx 12mths), catalogue number 399/9888, Model number LB-320 Model number LB-320 and with ECE R44.04 approval number 045126.

The Mamas & Papas Infant Carrier in question comes in two models listed as Mercury Group 0+. The Black version has catalogue number 316/9539 & while the Grey is numbered 382/0971.

Argos advise anyone who has purchased any of the products in question to contact their nearest store for a full refund or call 0345 600 5388.