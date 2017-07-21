Inspirational Yorkshire doctor Kate Granger 'will never be forgotten' says husband ahead of International #HelloMyNameIs Day

She was an inspirational doctor whose campaign for more compassionate care has been backed by healthcare workers across the world.

And on Sunday, NHS trusts, colleagues friends and family will remember Dr Kate Granger on the first anniversary of her death last year following a battle with terminal cancer.

Thousands of people have supported Dr Granger's #HelloMyNameIs campaign.

It will be marked by International #HelloMyNameIs Day - in honour of the campaign which she started in the hope of encouraging medics to introduce themselves after her own experiences as a patient.

Dr Granger, from East Ardsley, near Wakefield, died age 34 on July 23 last year, after being diagnosed with a rare and incurable cancer in 2011.

Her husband, Chris Pointon said: "It's going to be an emotional day and there will be lots of memories from our marriage.

"But it's to show that one year on she is not forgotten across the world.

Dr Kate Granger with husband Chris Pointon in June, 2013. Picture: Bruce Rollinson.

"She will never be forgotten by me.

"This year we would have been celebrating our twelfth wedding anniversary.



"It just shows that Kate was in control right until the end and she passed away on the date she wanted to. It's a poignant day and the anniversary makes it even more special to me."

Despite her illness, Dr Granger raised an astonishing £250,000 for the St James' Hospital-based Yorkshire Cancer Centre in Leeds.

Her books - The Other Side and its sequel The Bright Side - raised money towards the cause.

She also took part in a series of fundraisers, including a skydive, swimming the length of the English Channel, the Leeds 10K run and a 13-mile trek in the Lake District.

Mr Pointon, 40, also completed the 96-mile West Highland Way and took on a gruelling trek on the Great Wall of China for the charity.

Dr Granger’s #HelloMyNameIs campaign for more personalised and compassionate care has been supported all over the world and 400,000 health workers across 90 organisations had backed drive by the time she died.

She was awarded an MBE and recognised with a Special Achievement Award from the BMJ.

Mr Pointon, who lives in Mirfield, said: "There has been huge support for Kate and that campaign and we'll make sure it continues.

"There's a few things going on across all parts of the world on the day.

"We will get the campaign trending on Twitter again across the world and there will be photos of the campaign on social media."

Various NHS trusts will be re-launching Dr Granger's campaign as part of the international day.

In October, Mr Pointon said he is taking a career break from his job, as a supply chain manager at Asda in Leeds, to travel the world and spread the campaign to a series of countries.

He said the company had been "amazingly supportive" as he prepares to lead various talks at conferences during the 10-month international tour.