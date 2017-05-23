Kirklees bands in with a chance of playing at the O2 in London

Musical maestros in Birstall are being encouraged to enter a national competition - with a cash prize and a chance to perform at the O2 in London up for grabs.

The Pheasant pub, on Gelderd Road, is calling on musicians of all genres to take part in Greene King’s ‘Live at Your Local’ competition.

Qualifying artists will get the chance to perform live at the Pheasant, before heading to the first round heats and regional finals.

The eventual winner will not only land a cheque for £5,000 but also gets to perform at the O2 in London.

As well as that, the overall winner will be given their weight in beer and a day in a recording studio,

The winner’s track will also be added to the playlist of more than 1,000 Greene King pubs.

Barbara Long, general manager at the Pheasant, said: “Pubs are the traditional home of music.

“They have played a part in launching the careers of some of the world’s biggest artists - from the Arctic Monkeys and Ed Sheeran to U2 and Elton John.

“We know that Birstall has got some serious musical talent.

“And we can’t wait to hear what the local singing sensations have to offer.”

To enter, musicians need to pick up an application form from the Pheasant throughout May.

For more, visit bit.ly/2r8RF2X or call 01924 473022.