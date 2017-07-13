Kirklees church set to toast 192nd anniversary

A Mirfield church is poised to celebrate two special events in the coming weeks.

Zion Baptist Church, on Water Royd Lane, toasts its 192nd anniversary with a special service on Sunday, July 23.

The anniversary service, which starts at 10.30am, will be led by former pastor Phillip Young.

The church opened in the 1820s but was quickly in need of more space, when Knowl Grammar School offered them the use of their premises in 1822.

In 1828 it was resolved to build a chapel and three years later Mr H S Albrecht became the church’s full-time pastor with a membership of 14 and a debt on the chapel of £3,000.

Mr Albrecht died in 1877 after serving the church for over four decades.

In 1884 the membership of Zion was 179 with many more attending.

A Sunday School was added and out of that came the Zion Military Band which became very well known throughout Yorkshire.

The church is currently housed in the former Sunday school building which is on the same site as the original church, which was demolished around 15 years ago.

Following the anniversary celebration there will be another special event taking place at the church.

Reverend Terry Pottle will deliver his final service on Sunday, August 6.

He and his wife Marie are retiring to Northumberland.

Parishioner Marjoire Thompson paid tribute to Rev Pottle.

She said: “During his time at Zion he has overseen many changes and seen the congregation grow.

“They will be greatly missed by everyone and we wish them a very long and happy retirement.”