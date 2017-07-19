Kirklees College ‘one of the best’ for apprentices

Kirklees College is officially one of the best training providers in the country when it comes to apprenticeships.

The college, which has centres in Dewsbury, came fifth in the Government’s 2017 National Achievement Rates Tables for providers who train over 1,000 apprentices.

Kirklees College is one of the largest apprenticeship providers in West Yorkshire, currently training around 2,800 apprentices each year in over 30 subjects.

Principal Marie Gilluley said: “We are so proud and delighted that our college has been recognised for the quality of our apprenticeship training nationally.

“We train a large number of apprentices so these results show that the quality of the service we provide both for the employers and their apprentices is consistently high.

“A big thank you also goes to our employers.

“By offering apprenticeships, they offer real ‘on the job’ training with real career prospects.

“We hope to make a positive impact on many more businesses through our apprenticeship programmes.”