Kirklees Council website down: essential information

Kirklees Council has suffered problems with its website, emails and telephone lines during the Christmas period.

Part of its website crashed on Boxing Day and is still down because of a “technical fault”.

It has meant that people looking for essential information have not been able to find it.

The council said: “We are working hard to fix this and to get services back to normal as soon as possible.

“In the meantime we appreciate your patience.”

Residents are being asked to refer to their bin collection date calendar that was sent out before Christmas.

Opening times for household waste recycling centres are 8am to 4pm on weekdays and Saturday and 9am to 4pm on Sunday. They are closed on New Year’s Day.

For emergency housing repairs – for anything that causes an immediate threat to your health and safety or the structure of your home – call 01484 414850.

If you need to get an appointment to register a birth or death call 07976194308 between 9am and 4pm.

Or if you are concerned about the safety or care of a child or vulnerable adult, call 01484 414933.

The council has asked that people only contact these numbers if absolutely necessary, as lines are likely to be very busy.

Its Carephone service is unaffected and working as normal.