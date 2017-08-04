Kirklees couple celebrate 70 years together

Have your say

A Heckmondwike couple raised a toast after marking their platinum wedding anniversary.

Kathleen and Charles Day marked an incredible 70 years since their marriage last week.

And to mark the occasion a surprise bash was thrown by staff at Avery Mews Care Home where Kathleen, who is aged 93, resides.

The special event was the first time that Charles had visited his wife since she moved into Avery Mews earlier this year.

Family and friends, including the couple’s son John, attended the day with a special cake made by the care home’s chef to commemorate the landmark.