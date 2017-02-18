Kitchen chaos in family comedy show

A comedy play which follows a pair of hapless chefs and the chaos in their kitchen will be staged next week.

zad and Franky try to make loaves, naan bread, dumplings and chapattis in Dough!

The play by Olivia Furber and Creative Scene is aimed at under 8s and their families.

Shows at 2pm will be performed at Northorpe Hall, Mirfield, on Monday, The Venue Birstall on Tuesday, Batley Bulldogs RLFC on Wednesday, Thornhill Sports and Community Centre on Thursday and Healey Community Centre, Batley, on Friday. For tickets log on to www.ticketsource.co.uk/creativescene or by call 01924 437966.