Knifepoint robbery outside Batley pub

A man was forced to hand over money in a knifepoint robbery outside a pub in Batley.

Police are today appealing for information after the offence took place on Monday, July 31 at 1.20pm near to the entrance of The George Inn on Healey Lane.

The victim was walking past the car park, when the culprit walked towards him with a knife.

The offender demanded money before the victim handed over a bank note and fled on foot.

The robber then walked from the scene in the direction of Batley town centre.

Police said the offender is described as Asian, in his early 20s, with short hair and stubble on his face. He was wearing a dark blue Adidas jogging bottoms and top.

Anyone with any information or who saw a man matching the description in the area is asked to contact PC Freeman at Huddersfield CID via 101 quoting crime reference 13170350918 or information can be passed to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.