Latest court reports from Kirklees Magistrates

The latest court reports as published in the Reporter Series January 5 edition are published below. Numbers refer to the defendants’ ages.

Dennis Field, (74), of Victoria Terrace, Cleckheaton, £250 fine, £85 costs and £25 victim surcharge for producing a quantity of cannabis.

Mark Perkins, (56), of Walkley Lane, Heckmondwike, £120 fine, £85 fine, £30 victim surcharge and disqualified from driving for 12 months for drink-driving.

Thomas Sheard, (18), of Lonsbrough Avenue, Heckmondwike, Community order with 150 hours unpaid work, £100 compensation, £85 costs and £85 victim surcharge for causing damage to a van and assaulting a police constable in the execution of duty.

Philip Thomson, (39), of Laisteridge Lane, Bradford, £85 costs, £120 fine and £30 victim surcharge for stealing toys from Birstall Toys’ R Us and failing to surrender to custody.

Jacob Ellis, (22), of Bath Road, Cleckheaton, £153 fine, £85 costs, £30 victim surcharge and disqualified from driving for 12 months for drink-driving and failing to surrender to custody.

Junaid Hussian, (29), of Saxton Street, Liversedge, £300 costs, £250 fine, £50 compensation and £30 victim surcharge for driving without due care and attention.

Reece Booth, (20), of Sykes Street, Dewsbury, Jailed for 26 weeks and £115 victim surcharge for assault by beating and possession of a kitchen knife in a public place.

Nicola Hill, (32), of Wilson Avenue, Mirfield, £1,500 fine, £221 costs and £150 victim surcharge for failing to comply with a Community Protection Notice.

Mark Shah, (42), of Stonehyrst Avenue, Dewsbury, £1,500 fine, £237 costs and £150 victim surcharge for failing to comply with a Community Protection Notice.

Phillip Bellamy, (30), of School Crescent, Dewsbury, £105 costs, £80 fine, £20 victim surcharge and four points on licence for speeding,

Hannah Lenton, (28), of Bennett Lane, Dewsbury, £120 fine, £85 costs, £30 victim surcharge and disqualified from driving for six months for driving without insurance. Wesley McMahon, (30), of Leeds Road, Liversedge, £85 costs, £40 fine, £30 victim surcharge and three points on licence for motoring offence.

Adam Smith, (34), of Green Street, Cleckheaton, £350 fine, £85 costs, £35 victim surcharge and disqualified from driving for 18 months for drink-driving, driving without insurance and failing to stop.

Ian Bates, (59), of Pyenot Avenue, Cleckheaton, £342 fine, £85 costs, £34 victim surcharge for fraud and failing to declare true extent of capital.

Deena Samuda, (32), of Howard Street, Batley, Community order with rehabilitation activity requirement for 10 days, 100 hours unpaid work, £85 costs and £85 victim surcharge for fraud and dishonestly informing Department for Work and Pensions.

Jacob Wrigglesworth, (18), of Shirley Avenue, Batley, Community order with rehabilitation activity requirement for 30 days, 120 hours unpaid work, £85 costs, £85 victim surcharge and eight points on licence for taking a vehicle without consent and driving without insurance.

Jay Newsome, (26), of Mountain Crescent, Dewsbury, Community order with 60 hours unpaid work, £85 costs, £85 victim surcharge and £76 compensation for stealing bottles of vodka, whiskey and coke.

Alex Grogan, (21), of Moorcroft Road, Dewsbury, 12-week sentence suspended for 12 months, electronically-monitored curfew for 12 weeks and £400 compensation for being the owner of a dangerous dog.

Maxine Pryke, (46), of Ealand Road, Batley, 12-month conditional discharge, £85 costs and £20 victim surcharge for stealing cosmetic items from Boots.

Zoe Wilby, (28), of Pavillion Close, Batley, 12-month conditional discharge, £85 costs and £20 victim surcharge for stealing cosmetic items from Boots.

Corey Schofield, (21), of Wharton Terrace, Heckmondwike, Community order with rehabilitation activity requirement for 35 days, £140 fine, £100 compensation, £85 costs and £85 victim surcharge for assault by beating and wilfully obstructing a constable in execution of duty.

Amanda McLaughlin, (36), of Turnsteads Mount, Cleckheaton, Community order with rehabilitation activity requirement for 20 days, 60 hours unpaid work, £85 costs, £85 victim surcharge and £33.54 compensation for stealing meat and failing to surrender to custody.

Jonathan Cost, (30), of Green Lane, Dewsbury, £120 fine, £85 costs and £30 victim surcharge for using threatening and/or abusive words and behaviour.