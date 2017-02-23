Latest court reports from Kirklees Magistrates

The latest court reports as published in the Reporter Series February 23 edition are published below. Numbers refer to the defendants’ ages.

Jay Gair, (34), of Cemetery Road, Dewsbury, Six-month conditional discharge and £20 victim surcharge for having Class A drug present in his body and failing to surrender to custody.

James Whittingham, (35), of Recreation Crescent, Leeds, £85 costs, £40 fine and £30 victim surcharge for possession of class C drug in Heckmondwike.

Gary Eyles, (40), of Oliver Gardens, Mirfield, Jailed for 18 weeks and £115 victim surcharge for failing to comply with supervision requirements and stealing £100 worth of chocolates.

Ehsan Adil, (24), of Halifax Road, Liversedge, 18-week sentence suspended for 12 months, £115 victim surcharge, £85 costs and disqualified from driving for 15 months for dangerous driving and possession of class B and class C drugs.

Simon Chambers, (31), of Butts Hill, Gomersal, 16-week sentence suspended for 12 months, £115 victim surcharge and £85 costs for stealing food and toiletries, failing to surrender to custody and possession of class A drugs.

Gabriel Bagoly, (28), of Princess Street, Batley, £316 fine, £85 costs, £31 victim surcharge and disqualified from driving for 14 months for drink-driving and driving without insurance.

Ibrar Hussain, (22), of Duke Street, Dewsbury, Community order with electronically-monitored curfew for six weeks, £85 costs, £85 victim surcharge and disqualified from driving for 12 months for taking vehicle without consent, causing damage and driving without insurance.

Gary Madeley, (48), of New Street, Cleckheaton, 12-month conditional discharge, £85 costs and £20 victim surcharge for stealing a mobile phone.

Jamie Fallas, (27), of Shirley Avenue, Birstall, £1,700 compensation for damaging a mobile phone and causing excessive damage to a car.

Samuel Thirst, (26), of Church Lane, Birstall, £300 compensation, £150 fine and eight points on licence for driving without due care and attention, driving without insurance and failing to stop.

Dean Martin, (29), of Priestley Square, Batley, Community order with 140 hours unpaid work, £85 costs, £85 victim surcharge and disqualified from driving for three years for drink-driving.

Bradley North, (20), of Halifax Road, Liversedge, Order with 10 hours unpaid work requirement and £50 costs for failing to comply with requirements of community order.

Christian St Hillaire, (26), of High Street, Heckmondwike, Jailed for 20 weeks and £190 compensation for using threatening and abusive words/behaviour, stealing £190 in cash, breaching a restraining order and failing to comply with supervision requirements.

Arisha Waheed, (41), of Brownroyd Avenue, Huddersfield, 12-month conditional discharge, £180 costs and £20 victim surcharge for using threatening words/behaviour at Dewsbury and District Hospital, assaulting a PC in execution of duty and failing to surrender to custody.

Anne Peacock, (52), of Anne Street, Batley, £150 costs, £50 fine and £30 victim surcharge for assault by beating.

Kieran Rayner, (21), of Oaklands Drive, Batley, Community order with Rehabilitation Activity Requirement for 20 days, 80 hours unpaid work, £150 compensation and eight points on licence for careless driving, without insurance, stealing a disabled parking badge and stealing items from a car.

Mark Aston, (37), of Sycamore Way, Batley, £120 fine, £85 costs and £30 victim surcharge for speeding.

Marc Mannion, (44), of Upper Commercial Street, Batley, Jailed for 120 days and £115 compensation for assault by beating.

Shazad Rasool, (38), of Headfield Road, Dewsbury, £180 fine, £85 costs, £30 victim surcharge and disqualified from driving for 12 months for drink-driving.

Kamil Ostrovski, (23), of Chinewood Avenue, Batley, 12-month conditional discharge and £20 victim surcharge for stealing speakers and tablets.

Ben Colton, (30), of Wellington Road, Dewsbury, £220 fine, £150 costs, £30 victim surcharge and £4.20 compensation for not having a valid train ticket.

Jack Ryder, (19), of Longcauseway, Dewsbury, £440 fine, £150 costs, £44 victim surcharge and £2.50 compensation for travelling on train with intention to avoid payment.

Sebastian Brooke, (35), of Matthews Road, Dewsbury, Community order and £100 compensation for assault by beating.

Khiati Hussain, (64), of Smallwood Gardens, Batley, £40 fine, £30 victim surcharge and three points on licence for failing to adhere to road traffice signage.

Artur Markus, (31), of Textile Street, Dewsbury, £80 fine, £30 victim surcharge and four points on licence for speeding.

Jonathan Spry, (27), of Briarmains Road, Batley, Jailed for 20 weeks and £115 victim surcharge for using unlawful violence towards others and for possession of an offensive weapon in public place.

Kymani Williams, (29), of Huddersfield Road, Mirfield, Jailed for 14 days and £115 victim surcharge for breaching restraining order.

Barry Frost, (56), of no fixed abode, Jailed for 14 days, 12-month conditional discharge and £200 compensation for failing to comply with supervision requirements following release from prison and criminal damage.

Gareth Lacey, (26), of Partridge Crescent, Dewsbury, Community order with 100 hours unpaid work, £85 costs, £85 victim surcharge and disqualified from driving for 28 months for failing to provide a specimen when required to do so and driving without insurance.

Andrew Spurr, (56), of Northway Crescent, Mirfield, Community order, £85 costs, £85 victim surcharge and disqualified from driving for 38 months for drink-driving.

Kevin Harrison, (36), of Heron Close, Dewsbury, Community order with Rehabilitation Activity Requirement for 15 days, £85 victim surcharge, £85 costs and disqualified from driving for 12 months for driving whilst disqualified and driving without insurance.