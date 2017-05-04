Latest court reports from Kirklees Magistrates

The latest court reports as published in the Reporter Series MAy 4 edition are published below. Numbers refer to the defendants’ ages.

Christopher Steadman, (49), of Sackville Street, Dewsbury, 12-month conditional discharge, £85 costs and £20 victim surcharge for assault by beating and failing to surrender to custody.

Craig Hewitt, (33), of Redberry Avenue, Heckmondwike, 12-week sentence suspended for 12 months, Rehabilitation Activity Requirement for 15 days and £760 compensation for entering as a trespasser with the intent to steal.

Araf Hussain, (46), of Duke Street, Dewsbury, £225 fine, £85 costs and £30 victim surcharge for using threatening and abusive words/behaviour.

Doris Hatch, (49), of Moorside Road, Dewsbury, Community order with Rehabilitation Activity Requirement for 20 days, 80 hours unpaid work, £85 costs and £85 victim surcharge for possession of a kitchen knife in a public place.

Nathan Hill, (21), of Peel Avenue, Batley, Community order with Rehabilitation Activity Requirement for 10 days, 40 hours unpaid work, £85 costs and £85 victim surcharge for stealing a tablet and committing fraud.

Eamon O’Leary, (41), of Healds Avenue, Liversedge, £85 costs, £43 compensation, £40 fine and £30 victim surcharge for stealing alcohol.

Andrew Sykes, (38), of Foxroyd Lane, Dewsbury, Community order with electronically-monitored curfew for 16 weeks, Rehabilitation Activity Requirement for 20 days, £85 victim surcharge and disqualified from driving for 26 months for damaging police cell, driving a vehicle otherwise than in accordance with a licence, driving without insurance and drink-driving.

Lee Cockcroft, (30), of Moor End Lane, Dewsbury, £166.25 vehicle excise, £85 costs and £50 fine for driving an unlicensed vehicle.

Paul Steadman, (44), of no fixed abode, Jailed for eight weeks and £275 compensation for stealing a mobile phone.

Shaun Lumb, (56), of Woodlands Road, Cleckheaton, Community order with electronically-monitored curfew for six weeks, £60 victim surcharge and £25 costs for five counts of fraud.

Tommy Drury, (25), of Textile Street, Dewsbury, 12-month conditional discharge, £85 costs and £20 victim surcharge for assault by beating and damaging a car window.

Michael Ellis, (38), of Cross Road, Dewsbury, £180 fine, £85 costs and £30 victim surcharge for assault by beating.

Shazad Hussain, (37), of Alpine Close, Batley, £200 costs, £162 fine and £30 victim surcharge for using threatening and abusive words/behaviour.

Liaquat Hussain, (33), of Providence Street, Batley, two-year conditional discharge, £200 costs and £20 victim surcharge for threatening behaviour.

Sakib Farid, (37), of Scarborough Street, Dewsbury, £349 costs, £300 fine and £30 victim surcharge for breaching road parking procedures.

Thomas Bolam, (49), of Withens Road, Batley, Community order with 120 hours unpaid work, £150 compensation, £100 costs and £85 victim surcharge for assaulting a police officer in execution of duty.

Peter Willans, (30), of Ealand Road, Batley, Community order, £85 costs and £85 victim surcharge for two counts of using threatening and abusive words/behaviour.

Daniel Smith, (22), of Town Street, Dewsbury, Community order with Rehabilitation Activity Requirement for 25 days, £85 costs and £85 victim surcharge for assault by beating.

Alex Grogan, (21), of Alexandra Crescent, Dewsbury, Community order with electronically-monitored curfew for 16 weeks and £85 victim surcharge for causing reckless damage to personal property.

Simon Allsop, (31), of Bank View, Dewsbury, Community order with electronically-monitored curfew for 12 weeks, £85 costs and £85 victim surcharge for possession of an offensive weapon in a public place.

Stuart Doherty, (40), of Popeley Rise, Cleckheaton, £200 fine, £85 costs and £30 victim surcharge for two counts of resisting a police constable in execution of duty.

Ernest Dover, (35), of Lincoln Avenue, Heckmondwike, Community order with electronically-monitored curfew for 12 weeks, £85 costs and £85 victim surcharge for possession of an offensive weapon in a public place.

Andrzef Mrozowicz, (34), of West Park Street, Dewsbury, 12-week sentence suspended for 18 months, Community order with Rehabilitation Activity Requirement for seven days, £115 victim surcharge and £85 costs for two counts of assault by beating.

Nasir Billimoria, (63), of Dark Lane, Batley, £100 fine, £30 victim surcharge and three points on licence for speeding.