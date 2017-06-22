Latest court reports from Kirklees Magistrates

The latest court reports as published in the Reporter Series June 22 edition are published below. Numbers refer to the defendants’ ages.

Thomas Sheard, (19), of Lonsbrough Avenue, Heckmondwike, Community order, electronically-monitored curfew for 16 weeks and £50 costs for failing to comply with requirements of order.

Charles Butterworth, (46), of Milton Walk, Dewsbury, £100 fine and £30 victim surcharge for breach of a restraining order.

Usman Mahmood, (19), of Christopher Terrace, Bradford, 12-month conditional discharge, £85 costs, £75 compensation and £20 victim surcharge for damaging property in Batley.

Jack Wilson, (19), of Longfield Court, Heckmondwike, Community order, £85 costs and £85 victim surcharge for sending threatening messages, assault and failing to surrender to custody.

Harjiner Bania, (37), of Mill Lane, Batley, £440 fine, £150 costs, £44 victim surcharge and £4.90 compensation for not having a valid train ticket.

Simon Bramwell, (45), of Halifax Road, Batley, £85 fine, £85 costs and £30 victim surcharge for drunk and disorderly behaviour in a public place.

Dilnawaz Khan, (25), of North Road, Dewsbury, Jailed for 20 weeks, £115 victim surcharge and disqualified from driving for four years for dangerous driving and using a vehicle otherwise than in accordance with a licence.

Luke Goler, (29), of Dearnley Street, Dewsbury, £40 fine and £30 victim surcharge for stealing cosmetics.

Hazlin Hasan, (53), of Daisy Close, Batley, 12-month conditional discharge, £85 costs and £20 victim surcharge for making a false declaration with regards to a civil partnership.

Joseph Ormsby, (25), of Lees Hall Road, Dewsbury, £300 fine, £85 costs, £30 victim surcharge and disqualified from driving for 12 months for drink driving, without insurance and using a vehicle otherwise than in accordance with a licence.

Paul Steadman, (44), of no fixed abode, Jailed for 16 weeks and £115 victim surcharge stealing cosmetics in Dewsbury.

Zsolt Kolompar, (29), of William Street, Dewsbury, Jailed for eight weeks, £115 victim surcharge, £85 costs and disqualified from driving for 18 months for driving whilst disqualified and without insurance.

Jamie Wood, (29), of Walton Heights, Liversedge, £80 fine, £20 victim surcharge and three points on licence for speeding.

Nathan Wharton, (23), of Bradford Road, Batley, Community order with Rehabilitation Activity Requirement for 25 days and £100 compensation for assault by beating.

Paul Talbot, (28), of Bromley Road, Batley, 12-month conditional discharge, £85 costs and £20 victim surcharge for causing reckless damage to property.

Najam Hussain, (22), of Elim Walk, Dewsbury, £85 costs, £85 fine, £50 compensation and £30 victim surcharge for causing reckless damage and failing to surrender to custody.

Kodie Widdop, (26), of Upper Barker Street, Liversedge, Community order with 180 hours unpaid work, £200 fine, £85 costs, £85 victim surcharge and disqualified from driving for 12 months for taking vehicle without consent, using a vehicle otherwise than in accordance with a licence, without insurance and failing to stop.

Sean Ellis, (44), of Slipper Lane, Mirfield, £80 fine, £20 victim surcharge and disqualified from driving for six months for speeding.

Kieran Rayner, (21), of Oaklands Drive, Batley, Two-year conditional discharge and £20 victim surcharge for using abusive and insulting words/behaviour and assault.

James Burton, (33), of Jail Road, Batley, Two-year conditional discharge and £20 victim surcharge for dishonestly receiving stolen goods, stealing an iPhone and possession of bank card for use in or connection with a fraud.

Jay Gair, (34), of Beech Walk, Dewsbury, Two-year conditional discharge and £20 victim surcharge for stealing food.

Andrew Lewis, (31), of Spring Street, Liversedge, Community order with Rehabilitation Activity Requirement for 10 days, £85 costs and £85 victim surcharge for possession of offensive weapon in public place.

Michael Senior, (30), of Fieldhead Gardens, Dewsbury, Community order with Rehabilitation Activity Requirement for 10 days, £85 costs and £85 victim surcharge for stealing meat, assaulting a police constable in their duty, resisting officer and failing to surrender to custody.

Charles Butterworth, (46), of Milton Walk, Dewsbury, Community order with electronically-monitored curfew for eight weeks and £85 victim surcharge for possession of sharply pointed article.

Olivia Nolan, (23), of Heckmondwike Road, Dewsbury, Community order with Rehabilitation Activity Requirement for five days and £100 compensation for two counts of assaulting a constable in execution of their duty.

Stacey Booth, (31), of Newgate, Mirfield, £85 costs, £40 fine and £30 victim surcharge for resisting a constable in execution of duty.

Tommy Drury, (25), of Textile Street, Dewsbury, Community order with Rehabilitation Activity Requirement for 25 days, 200 hours unpaid work, £100 compensation, £85 costs and £85 victim surcharge for assault by beating.

Gary Eyles, (40), of Oliver Gardens, Mirfield, Jailed for 12 weeks and £115 victim surcharge for chocolate, coffee and toiletries.

Luke Goler, (29), of Dearnley Street, Dewsbury, Jailed for 16 weeks and £115 compensation for attempting to steal items and stealing keys and mobile phone.

Byron Wood, (25), of Redlands Close, Mirfield, £173 compensation, £80 fine and £30 victim surcharge for damaging two doors.

Jamie Fallas, (27), of Shirley Avenue, Birstall, Community order, £310 costs and £80 victim surcharge for two counts of assault by beating, two counts of damaging a car and assault.

Chloe Edmondson, (22), of Turnsteads Crescent, Cleckheaton, Community order with Rehabilitation Activity Requirement for 15 days, £85 costs and £85 victim surcharge for using threatening and abusive words/behaviour and sending grossly offensive electronic message/s.