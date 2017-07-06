Latest court reports from Kirklees Magistrates

The latest court reports as published in the Reporter Series July 6 edition are published below. Numbers refer to the defendants’ ages.

Julie Armitage, (37), of Colbeck Avenue, Batley, Jailed for 15 weeks and £115 victim surcharge for attempted theft, stealing alcohol and meat and failing to surrender to custody.

Lance Tait, (30), of Lees Hall Road, Dewsbury, Community order with Rehabilitation Activity Requirement for 20 days, 100 hours unpaid work, £85 costs and £85 victim surcharge for two counts of assault by beating and using threatening words/behaviour.

Jonathan Ramsden, (29), of Wakefield Road, Dewsbury, Community order with Rehabilitation Activity Requirement for 10 days, 150 hours unpaid work, £170 costs, £85 victim surcharge and disqualified from driving for 18 months for wilfully obstructing a police officer, two counts of using threatening and abusive words/behaviour, drink driving and damaging property.

Bryn Doel, (72), of Cliff Court, Liversedge, Four month sentence suspended for 12 months, £115 victim surcharge and £85 costs for causing annoyance or needless anxiety via electronic communications.

Mark Thornton, (43), of St John Walk, Dewsbury, 12 month conditional discharge and £300 compensation for three counts of assault by beating.

James King, (26), of Ashfield, Dewsbury, Community order with electronically-monitored curfew for eight weeks, Rehabilitation Activity Requirement for 10 days and £85 victim surcharge for threatening behaviour.

Glen Liversidge, (29), of Thorn Avenue, Dewsbury, £200 compensation and £100 fine for damaging personal property.

Richard Myatt, (38), of Hare Park Avenue, Liversedge, £85 costs, £80 fine and £30 victim surcharge five counts of fraud.

Gary Sykes, (33), of Westfield Street, Heckmondwike, Community order with electronically-monitored curfew for four weeks, 250 hours unpaid work, £85 costs, £85 victim surcharge and disqualified from driving for 32 months for drink driving.

Gary Pickett, (37), of Healds Avenue, Liversedge, £110 fine, £100 compensation, £85 costs and £30 victim surcharge for assault by beating.

Ian Sheard, (35), of Greenside Estate, Mirfield, £325 fine, £85 costs, £32 victim surcharge and disqualified from driving for three years for drink driving.

Paul Barraclough, (32), of Carlinghow Lane, Batley, £100 fine and £30 victim surcharge for stealing razors and possession of a class B drug.

Ryan Hinchliffe, (21), of Ings Road, Heckmondwike, £110 fine, £85 costs, £30 victim surcharge and disqualified from driving for 12 months for driving whilst under influence of drugs.

Thomas Kennedy, (30), of Tweedale Gardens, Dewsbury, Six-month conditional discharge, Community order with Rehabilitation Activity Requirement for 10 days and £85 victim surcharge for using threatening and abusive words and possession of class B drug.

Jason Scholefield, (44), of Brooklyn Road, Cleckheaton, Community order and £85 victim surcharge for stealing a candle and an ornament.

Paul Zito, (35), of Mountain Crescent, Dewsbury, £800 compensation and £150 costs for stealing a quad bike.