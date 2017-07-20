Search

Latest court reports from Kirklees Magistrates

Kirklees Magistrated Court in Huddersfield. (D525A439)
Kirklees Magistrated Court in Huddersfield. (D525A439)

The latest court reports as published in the Reporter Series July 20 edition are published below. Numbers refer to the defendants’ ages.

Jake Smith, (27), of Healey Lane, Batley, 18-month conditional discharge, £85 costs and £20 victim surcharge for possession of a Class A drug.

David Howe, (35), of Cemetery Road, Heckmondwike, Community order with Rehabilitation Activity Requirement for five days, 40 hours unpaid work and £85 victim surcharge for stealing whiskey and two counts of breaching a restraining order.

Roy Iredale, (29), of North Street, Mirfield, Jailed for 40 weeks and £140 compensation for three counts of assault by beating.

Umar Mohammed, (35), of Malham Drive, Batley, Community order with Rehabilitation Activity Requirement for 15 days, £85 victim surcharge and disqualified from driving for three years for drink driving.

Ben Butterworth, (30), of Reuben Street, Liversedge, Community order with 60 hours unpaid work, £85 costs, £85 victim surcharge and disqualified from driving for eight months for drink driving.

Maroof Mehboob, (36), of Clarkston Street, Ravensthorpe, Community order with 130 hours unpaid work, £85 costs, £85 victim surcharge and disqualified from driving for three years for failing to provide a specimen and failing to surrender to custody.

Kassar Ali, (23), of Camroyd Street, Dewsbury, Six-month conditional discharge, £85 costs and £20 victim surcharge for using threatening and abusive words/behaviour.

Ali Shah, (31), of Devon Walk, Dewsbury, £85 costs, £80 fine and £30 victim surcharge for drunk and disorderly behaviour.

Richard Fennell, (45), of Woodfield Avenue, Batley, £50 fine, £30 victim surcharge and £19.99 compensation for stealing and possession of a class B drug.

James Lees, (25), of Windsor Road, Batley, £400 fine, £85 costs, £30 victim surcharge and disqualified from driving for 12 months for drink driving and driving without insurance.

Karen Roome, (56), of Beckett Road, Dewsbury, £120 fine, £85 costs, £30 victim surcharge and disqualified from driving for 12 months for drink driving.

Christopher Morgan, (53), of Vulcan Gardens, Dewsbury, £120 fine, £85 costs, £30 victim surcharge and disqualified from driving for 18 months for drink driving and driving a vehicle otherwise than in accordance with a licence.

Barry Simpson, (44), of Providence Street, Cleckheaton, Jailed for 12 weeks and £115 victim surcharge for assaulting a police constable, causing harassment by using abusive words, damaging a door and assault.

Safdar Ali, (41), of Bramley Street, Batley, £300 costs, £250 fine and £30 victim surcharge for assault by beating.

Stephen Clough, (41), of Chappel Lane, Dewsbury, Six-month conditional discharge, £85 costs and £20 victim surcharge for causing harassment by using abusive words and behaviour.

Russell Bennett, (27), of Town Street, Dewsbury, 12-month conditional discharge, £85 costs and £20 victim surcharge for assault by beating.