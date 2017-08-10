Latest court reports from Kirklees Magistrates

Have your say

The latest court reports as published in the Reporter Series August 10 edition are published below. Numbers refer to the defendants’ ages.

Margaret Beddows, (54), of Frank Peel Close, Heckmondwike, 12-month conditional discharge, £100 compensation, £85 costs and £20 victim surcharge for causing damage to private property.

Jay Newsome, (27), of Mountain Crescent, Dewsbury, 20-week sentence suspended for 12 months and £236 compensation for stealing vodka, rum and not paying taxi fare.

Carl Lawton, (30), of Bradford Road, Birstall, Community order with 100 hours unpaid work, £85 costs, £85 victim surcharge and disqualified from driving for 25 months for drink driving.

Richard Knowles, (40), of Wroe Street, Dewsbury, £40 fine, £40 costs and £30 victim services for using threatening and/or abusive words and behaviour.

John Lafferty, (32), of Healey Gardens, Batley, £410 fine, £85 costs, £41 victim surcharge and disqualified from driving for 19 months for drink driving.

Craig Hewitt, (33), of Red Berry Avenue, Heckmondwike, £200 compensation for assaulting police offer with intent to prevent lawful apprehension and damaging a phone.

Dominic Ellis, (48), of Monk Ings Avenue, Batley, 12-month conditional discharge and £20 victim surcharge for stealing vodka.

Salim Shaikh, (50), of Calder Mill Way, Dewsbury, £350 fine, £230 costs, £30 victim surcharge and disqualified from driving for 12 months for licence offences with regards private hire vehicles and operating without insurance.

Stephen Simon, (50), of Syke Ings Terrace, Dewsbury, Jailed for eight weeks and £115 victim surcharge for assault by beating and causing reckless damage.

Mark Furniss, (26), of Laurel Drive, Batley, £85 costs, £80 fine and £30 victim surcharge for using threatening and abusive words/behaviour.

Kelly Hubbard, (37), of Halifax Road, Batley, £440 fine, £150 costs, £44 victim surcharge and £3.80 compensation for travelling without valid train ticket.

Tierney Richards, (23), of Sackville Street, Dewsbury, £220 fine, £150 costs, £30 victim surcharge and £4.40 compensation for travelling without valid train ticket.

Heather Dawson, (27), of Brook Gardens, Dewsbury, £220 fine, £150 costs, £30 victim surcharge and £4.40 compensation for travelling without valid train ticket.

Mariam Sleikh, of Millbrook Gardens, Dewsbury, £220 fine, £150 costs, £30 victim surcharge and £4.40 compensation for travelling without valid train ticket.

Shane Haddlesey, (24), of Beckett Walk, Dewsbury, £150 fine, £85 costs and £50 compensation for using threatening and abusive words/behaviour in a racially aggravated manner.

Tanya Horsley, (33), of Lineham Court, Liversedge, £120 fine, £85 costs and £30 victim surcharge for stealing cosmetic products.

George Glover, (54), of Lees Hall Road, Dewsbury, Community order with Rehabilitation Activity Requirement for 33 days, 100 hours unpaid work, £85 costs, £85 victim surcharge and disqualified from driving for 12 months for driving whilst disqualified and without insurance.

Kevin Walker, (32), of Laithe Hall Avenue, Cleckheaton, Community order with electronically-monitored curfew for eight weeks, Rehabilitation Activity Requirement for 10 days, £85 costs and £85 victim surcharge for possession of a knife in a public place.

Laura Schofield, (31), of The Nab, Mirfield, £70 fine, £30 victim surcharge and three points on licence for speeding.

James Ryan, (46), of Bank View, Dewsbury, £120 fine, £85 costs, £30 victim surcharge and disqualified from driving for 18 months for drink driving, otherwise than in accordance with a licence and driving without insurance.

Shabbir Wahid, (58), of Rotary Close, Dewsbury, £85 costs, £40 fine and £30 victim surcharge for speeding.

Safraz Fayaz, (35), of Headfield Road, Dewsbury, 22-week sentence suspended for 12 months, Rehabilitation Activity Requirement for 25 days, 140 hours unpaid work, £200 costs and £115 victim surcharge for assault by beating.

Thomas Nolan, (32), of Chinewood Avenue, Batley, Community order with Rehabilitation Activity Requirement for 25 days, 80 hours unpaid work, £620 costs, £85 victim surcharge and £50 compensation for assault by beating.

Darren Shaw, (35), of Church Road, Batley, Community order with Rehabilitation Activity Requirement for 10 days, £167 compensation and £85 costs for three counts of stealing alcohol and groceries.

Sheena Kelly, (37), of Springfield Avenue, Batley, Community order and £85 victim surcharge for stealing vodka.