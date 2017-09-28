Latest court reports from Kirklees Magistrates

Numbers refer to defendants’ ages. The latest court reports as published in the Reporter Series September 28 edition are published below.

Philip Pickering, (18), of Arncliffe Road, Batley, 26 week sentence in young offenders’ institution, £115 victim surcharge and disqualified from driving for 18 months for taking vehicle without consent, driving dangerously, driving without insurance and otherwise than in accordance with a licence.

Marti Boddy, (21), of Kitson Hall Road, Mirfield, £120 fine, £85 costs, £30 victim surcharge and disqualified from driving for 14 months for drink driving.

Atif Hussain, (35), of Upper Road, Batley, £375 fine, £85 costs, £38 victim surcharge and disqualified from driving for 14 months for drink driving and possession of a class B drug.

Dean Barrowcliffe, (43), of Greenside Road, Mirfield, £85 costs, £80 fine and £30 victim surcharge for dishonestly receiving stolen goods.

Jane Naylor, (47), of Shirley Avenue, Cleckheaton, £120 fine, £85 costs, £30 victim surcharge and disqualified from driving for 20 months for drink driving.

Ryan McDermott, (28), of Wellington Road, Dewsbury, £120 fine, £100 compensation, £85 costs and £30 victim surcharge for causing intentional damage and failing to surrender to custody.

Jerzy Koprowski, (31), of Cawley Lane, Heckmondwike, £205 fine, £85 costs and £30 victim surcharge for speeding.

Lynn Hunter, (51), of Heath Close, Dewsbury, 16-week sentence suspended for 12 months and £1,000 compensation for fraud.

Jordan Miller, (26), of Quarry Road, Liversedge, Community order with 60 hours unpaid work, £85 costs and £85 victim surcharge for assault by beating and causing damage to an iPhone.

Jonathan Johnson, (41), of Ouzelwell Road, Dewsbury, Community order with Rehabilitation Activity Requirement for 10 days, £85 costs and £85 victim surcharge for trespassing.

Steven Adams, (33), of Cemetery Road, Dewsbury, Community order with electronically-monitored curfew for 12 weeks, Rehabilitation Activity Requirement for 15 days, £139 compensation, £85 costs and £85 victim surcharge for trespassing and stealing glasses, loose change and 17 jars of coffee.

Kaine Dreghorn, (18), of Brooklyn Road, Cleckheaton, Community order with Rehabilitation Activity Requirement for 20 days, £85 victim surcharge and disqualified from driving for 12 months for travelling in a vehicle without owner’s consent and failing to surrender to custody.

Rohman Ahmed, (22), of Fairfield Road, Heckmondwike, Community order with 300 hours unpaid work, £85 costs and £85 victim surcharge for possession of class B drugs with intent to supply.

Jason Schofield, (45), of Brooklyn Road, Cleckheaton, Jailed for 10 weeks and £115 victim surcharge for stealing stealing washing liquid, air freshener and chocolates and failing to comply with community order requirements.

Kevin Mitchell, (73), of Providence Street, Cleckheaton, Community order with electronically-monitored curfew for eight weeks and £85 victim surcharge for drunk and disorderly behaviour and consuming alcohol in a public place.

Shaun Pearson, (52), of Occupation Road, Dewsbury, £85 costs, £80 fine and £30 victim surcharge for drunk and disorderly behaviour and assaulting a police officer in execution of duty.

Rebecca Rogers, (26), of Albion Court, Heckmondwike, £85 costs, £85 fine and £30 victim surcharge for stealing three bottles of vodka.

Lyndon Webber, (39), of Willow Walk, Liversedge, £120 fine, £85 costs and £30 victim surcharge for using threatening and abusive words/behaviour.

Jordan Abrahams, (21), of Hadfield Road, Heckmondwike, £250 fine, £85 costs and £30 victim surcharge for wilfully obstructing police officer, driving vehicle otherwise than in accordance with licence and driving without insurance.

Erik Farkas, (21), of Halifax Road, Batley, Community order with 180 hours unpaid work, £85 costs, £85 victim surcharge and disqualified from driving for 15 months for driving whilst disqualified and without insurance.

John Hollis, (58), of Fairfield Parade, Heckmondwike, Community order with 60 hours unpaid work, £85 victim surcharge, £85 costs and disqualified from driving for 24 months for drink driving.