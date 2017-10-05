Search

Latest court reports from Kirklees Magistrates

Kirklees Magistrated Court in Huddersfield. (D525C439)
Kirklees Magistrated Court in Huddersfield. (D525C439)

Numbers refer to defendants’ ages. The latest court reports as published in the Reporter Series October 5 edition are published below.

Florin Serban, (32), of Sackville Street, Ravensthorpe, £140 fine, £85 costs and £30 victim surcharge for driving whilst disqualified.

Lee Blissett, (43), of Westcliffe Road, Cleckheaton, Community order with Rehabilitation Activity Requirement for 10 days and £50 costs for failure to comply with requirements of community order.

Richard Burton, (41), of Heath Street, Liversedge, £300 fine, £85 costs and £30 victim surcharge for abusive and insulting behaviour and words.

Steven Connolly, (51), of John Shelton Drive, Coventry, £90 fine, £85 costs and £30 victim surcharge for assault by beating.

Victoria Wallin, (29), of Chadwick Fold Lane, Mirfield, £50 costs and 10 hours unpaid work for failure to comply with requirements of a community order.

Saqib Bhatti, (36), of Trueman Avenue, Heckmondwike, £440 fine, £150 costs, £44 victim surcharge and £3.20 compensation for travelling without a valid train ticket.

Shanice Egan, (24), of Field Street, Dewsbury, £440 fine, £150 costs, £44 victim surcharge and £4.40 compensation for travelling without a valid train ticket.

Cameron Holberry, (23), of South Parade, Cleckheaton, £220 fine, £150 costs, £30 victim surcharge and £4.40 compensation for travelling without a valid train ticket.

James Odim, (47), of Fieldhead Gardens, Dewsbury, £220 fine, £150 costs, £30 victim surcharge and £3.90 compensation for travelling without a valid train ticket.

Jeremaih Buchanan, (56), of Town Hall Street, Mirfield, Community order with 80 hours unpaid work, £85 costs, £85 victim surcharge and disqualified from driving for two years for drink driving.

Aaron Fellows, (36), of Northstead, Dewsbury, Electronically-monitored curfew for 20 days and £50 costs for failing to comply with supervision requirements.

Mohammed Kiani, (32), of Browns Place, Batley, Community order with 60 hours unpaid work, £85 costs and £85 victim surcharge for using threatening and absuive words/behaviour.

Nasmina Paras, (34), of Healds Road, Dewsbury, £120 fine, £85 costs and £30 victim surcharge for stealing perfume.

Paul Sherrington, (33), of Templefields House, Dewsbury, Community order with electronically-monitored curfew for six weeks, Rehabilitation Activity Requirement for 20 days, £125 compensation, £85 costs, £85 victim surcharge and £50 fine for assault by beating, racially-aggravated assault and causing intentional damage.

Adam Barnes, (33), of Caledonia Road, Batley, Jailed for 26 weeks, £115 victim surcharge and £85 costs for trespassing and stealing computers.

John Hall, (23), of Textile Street, Dewsbury, £85 costs, £85 fine and £30 victim surcharge for using threatening and abusive words/behaviour.

Mohammed Javaid, (38), of Oaklands Drive, Batley, £240 fine, £85 costs and £30 victim surcharge for causing distress by using threatening and abusive words/behaviour.

Craig Winslade, (44), of Windy Bank Lane, Liversedge, £85 fine, £85 costs and £30 victim surcharge for using threatening and abusive words/behaviour.

Carlos Gabballonie, (23), of Lavender Croft, Heckmondwike, £120 fine, £85 costs, £60 fine and £30 victim surcharge for stealing clothes from Sports Direct.

Phillip Hughes, (29), of Ravens House Road, Dewsbury, Four-week sentence suspended for 12 months, £50 costs and 100 hours unpaid work for failing to comply with community order requirements.

Paul McNamara, (54), of North Bank Road, Batley, £300 compensation and £85 costs for being charge of a dangerously out of control dog which injured a person.

Thomas Bolam, (50), of Withens Road, Birstall, Community order with 200 hours unpaid work and £50 costs for failing to comply with requirements of community order.

Simon Chambers, (31), of Butts Hill, Cleckheaton, Jailed for 20 weeks and £115 victim surcharge for possession of class A drugs, stealing items from supermarkets, failing to surrender to custody and owning articles in connection with a theft.

Shaukat Patel, (35), of Park Road, Dewsbury, £100 fine, £85 costs, £30 victim surcharge and disqualified from driving for six months for driving whilst using a mobile phone.