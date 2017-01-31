Latest planning applications

Here are the latest applications that have been submitted, approved and refused by Kirklees Council’s planning department.
RECEIVED
K Aftab: Two storey extension to rear of 4 Sherburn Close, Birkenshaw.
M Khalil: Two storey and single storey rear extension to 20 Slaithwaite Road, Dewsbury.
S Hussain: Detached dwelling with garage at land opposite 38 George Street, Heckmondwike.
M Horne: First floor extension at 120 Drub Lane, Cleckheaton.
A Variava: Two storey side extension to create dwelling forming annex accomodation associated with 107 Carlinghow Hill, Batley.
S Kazi: Single and two storey rear extension to 28 Broom Walk, Batley.
G Turton: Single storey rear extension to 3 Burnsall Road, Liversedge.
M Din: Outline application for residential development at land at Battye Street, Dewsbury.
Fernbrook Associates Ltd: Alterations to convert nursing home to six dwellings at Nightingale Nursing Home, Transvaal Terrace, Batley.
S Dighton: Two storey and single storey rear extension and porch to front of 3 Hill Top Crescent, Mirfield.
J Rayner: Single storey extension to rear and porch to front of 81 Chidswell Lane, Dewsbury.
P A Paras: Single and two storey side and rear extension, porch to front and demolition of garage at 11 Carlton Avenue, Batley.
C and S Watson: Extensions and alterations to 484 Halifax Road, Liversedge.
S Musa: Single storey rear extension to 99 Warren Street, Dewsbury.
J Clay: One dwelling and demolition of outbuildings at 15 Lower Lark Hill, Cleckheaton.
K Sword: Detached dwelling at land adjacent to 4 Low House Fold, Liversedge.
Mr and Mrs Gothan: Single storey rear extension to 11 Slaithwaite Avenue, Dewsbury.
I Banks: Single storey rear extension to 7 Honeysuckle Drive, Dewsbury.
APPROVED
G Fallon: Demolition of existing dwelling and two new dwellings at 77 Latham Lane, Cleckheaton.
G Lorimer: Dwelling at the Old Rectory, Pinfold Lane, Mirfield.
S Squire: Two storey side extension to 15 Nettleton Road, Mirfield.
A Williams: Single storey extension with terrace over and attached garage. Demolition of existing single storey extension at 135 Kitson Hill Road, Mirfield.
Ever After Bridal Wear Ltd: Installation of security shutters at 103 Upper Commercial Street, Batley.
Domino’s Pizza Group Ltd: Change of use from retail to hot food takeaway and installation of extraction and ventilation equipment at 17 Cheapside, Cleckheaton.
M Quarshie: Two storey side extension and single storey rear extension at 61 Liversedge Hall Lane, Liversedge.
B Kitchen: Demoliton of existing garage and conservatory and new single storey side and rear extension at 6 South View Drive, East Bierley.
Mr Pickles: Demolition of existing garage and conservatory and new two and single storey side and single storey rear extensions to 53 Lumb Lane, Liversedge.
C Jacobs: Extensions to Lower Chatts Farm, East Bierley.
Mr Brown: Single storey side extension and demolition of existing outhouse at 25 Old Popplewell Lane, Cleckheaton.
R Khan: Front dormer at 52 Stockhill Street, Dewsbury.
Mr and Mrs Marsden: Single storey rear extension, internal alterations including new windows at Greenhead, Waltroyd Road, Cleckheaton.
M Khushal: Single storey and two storey extensions to side and rear of 8 Chalcroft Close, Heckmondwike.
Mr and Mrs Seedat: Single storey side extension and alter-ations to 3 Highfield Court, Batley.
REFUSED
Y Khalifa: First floor side extension and rooms in roofspace at 88 Woodsome Estate, Batley.
S Yoosoof: Single and two storey extension to front, side and rear of 43 Gladwin Street, Batley.
J McKaig: Two storey rear extension to 28 Lower Lane, Cleckheaton.
WITHDRAWN
R Sutcliffe: Single storey side extension to 6 Sands Lane, Mirfield.