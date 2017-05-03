Latest planning applications

Here are the latest applications that have been submitted, approved and refused by Kirklees Council’s planning department.

RECEIVED

Hopton Mills Cricket Club: Grounds maintenance equipment store with scoreboard at Hagg Lane, Mirfield.

Foxroyd Property Developments: Five dwellings and alterations and extensions to convert dairy to dwelling at Foxroyd Lane/Jacksons Lane, Dewsbury.

S A Russell: Outline application for 18 apartments at land adjacent to 5 Hartshead Court, Liversedge.

Heckmondwike Grammar School: Extension and alterations to Church Hall, Church Street, Heckmondwike.

A Cheema: Two storey side and rear extensions and demolition of existing garage at 75 Chapel Lane, Heckmondwike.

M Afzal: Single storey front and two storey rear extension and rear dormer to 58 Ravens Lodge Terrace, Dewsbury.

M Bray: 39 dwellings and associated landscaping on land at Cross Lane, Scholes.

Motor Fuel Group Ltd: Removal of jet wash facility, single storey extension and alterations to shop front of Shell Petrol Station, Huddersfield Road, Dewsbury.

H Din: Two storey side and rear extensions and dormer to rear of 17 Chadwick Street, Dewsbury.

A Khadbai: Side and rear extensions to 20 Grove Street, Mirfield.

J Coatesl: Two storey side and single storey rear extension and two dormers to rear of 232 Huddersfield Road, Liversedge.

R Lush: Two storey side extension and formation of drive to 9 John Nelson Close, Batley.

Mr and Mrs Dudley: Two storey side and single storey rear extensions to 2 Manor Park, Mirfield.

H Hafeji: Extensions to 5 Church Walk, Batley.

A R Hussain: Dormers to side of 85 Victoria Road, Dewsbury.

P Gardner: Single storey rear extension to 18 Moorville Drive, Birkenshaw.

APPROVED

D and M Middleton Ltd: Ten dwellings on the site of former Atlas Works, Halifax Road, Liversedge.

R Ahmed: Change of use of first floor to funtion/meeting/training room, fire escape and associated parking at 268 Bradford Road, Batley.

I Nadat: Two storey side and rear extension and first floor front extension to 5 Healds Road, Dewsbury.

Mr and Mrs Mosby: Four dwellings at Stephenson Autos, Healey Lane, Batley.

N Smith: Change of use from paper shop to hot and cold food takeaway at 9 Fourth Avenue, Liversedge.

M Scaife: Single storey front extension to 34 Blake Hall Drive, Mirfield.

M Arshad: Single storey rear extension to 166 Headfield Road, Dewsbury.

Mr and Mrs Young: Demolition of existing garage and new garage at 35 Reservoir Street, Dewsbury.

Mr and Mrs Plant: Conservatory at 309 Oxford Road, Gomersal.

A Wheatley: First floor rear extension to 1052 Halifax Road, Cleckheaton.

REFUSED

L Ali: Single storey rear extension to 35 Spen Valley Road, Dewsbury.

G Rasul: Single storey rear extension to 5 Thorncliffe Estate, Batley.