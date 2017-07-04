Latest planning applications

Here are the latest applications that have been submitted, approved and refused by Kirklees Council’s planning department.

RECEIVED

Readman Enterprises: Extensions and formation of terrace and entrance at Golden Fleece, 23 Whitehall Road East, Birkenshaw.

Property Enquiries Ltd: Six apartments at rear of 8 Crowlees Road, Mirfield.

M Khan: Single storey side extension to 28 Garden Crescent, Dewsbury.

Mrs Worsley: Agricultural barn at Healey Farm, Dewsbury.

D Jenkins: Single storey dwelling to create annex accomodation associated with 22 Ennerdale Road, Dewsbury.

D Haley: Extension to decking and off-road parking to front of 26 Whiteley Road, Dewsbury.

P Kane: Dwelling forming annex accomodation associated with 20 Bywell Close, Dewsbury.

D Mellors: Single storey side extension to 47 Monk Ings, Batley.

Barnes Homes: Four detached dwellings at 1060 Halifax Road, Cleckheaton.

A Young: Detached garage at 79 Dunbottle Lane, Mirfield.

A Lee: Single storey rear extension and conversion of garage to living accomodation at 19a Huddersfield Road, Mirfield.

A Bell: Extensions, alteration to increase roof height to form second floor with balcony and detached workshop at Grove Cottage, 10 Grove Street, Liversedge.

Mr and Mrs S Howarth: Nine dwellings at Headlands Farm, Liversedge.

Miss Drewery and Mr Hemingway: Single storey rear extension to 7 Tweed Close, Batley.

REFUSED

S Ali: Alterations to convert commercial building to dwelling at 619A Huddersfield Road, Dewsbury.

APPROVED

Ajmal Properties Ltd: Change of use from takeaway to taxi booking office at 142 Saville Street, Dewsbury.

Mr and Mrs Morris: Demolition of existing single storey rear extension with raised balcony above at 195 Raikes Lane, Batley.

Z Lauf: Single and two storey rear extension and porch to front of 3 St John’s Close, Dewsbury.

P Sykes: Change of use from joiner’s workshop/storage to motorcycle dismantling facility at Unit 3a, Low Mills, Dewsbury.

H Din: Two storey and single storey rear extensions and conversion of garage to living accomodation at 33 Chadwick Crescent, Dewsbury.

A Navsarka: Two storey side and rear extension to 1 Pickard Way, Dewsbury.

S Baker: First floor side and two storey rear extensions to 317 Soothill Lane, Batley.

Mr Ditta: First floor extension to rear of 68 South Street, Dewsbury.