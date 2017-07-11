Latest planning applications

Here are the latest applications that have been submitted, approved and refused by Kirklees Council’s planning department.

RECEIVED

R Towler: Extension to balcony and railings at 10 Daleside, Dewsbury.

N Walker: Extension to garage to create dwelling forming annex accomodation associated with 183 Raikes Lane, Batley.

S and U Rehman: Two storey side and single and two storey rear extension to 26 Lee Road, Dewsbury.

D Blackburn: Single storey side and rear extension of garage, raised patio and alterations to openings at Fieldhead, 7 Town Gate, Cleckheaton.

FW Birkett Ltd: Extension to warehouse and formation of car parking area at J Roberts Bronze Components, St Peg Lane, Cleckheaton.

D Sugden: Two storey side extension to 77 Leeds Road, Liversedge.

APPROVED

D Buck: Demolition of existing public house and annex building and nine dwellings at Crown Hotel, Chickenley Lane, Dewsbury.

Mr Williams: One dwelling at 15 Monk Ings Avenue, Batley.

A Cheema: Two storey side and rear extensions and demolition of existing garage at 75 Chapel Lane, Heckmondwike.

D Lewis: Change of use from C3 to A1 and internal and external alterations to Maddalenas, 15 Northgate, Cleckheaton.

Y Khalifa: First floor side extension and rooms in roofspace of 88 Woodsome Estate, Batley.

P Featherstone: Two storey side and single storey front extensions to 2 Peaseland Avenue, Cleckheaton.

M Hussain: Single storey extensions to 57 Track Road, Batley.

Mr and Mrs Hammerton: Dormers to side and conversion of loft to living accomodation at 5 Teasel Close, Liversedge.

K Voyce: Formation of pitched roof to side and reconstruction of rear facade at 456 Oxford Road, Cleckheaton.

A Johnson: Single storey rear extension to 40A Latham Lane, Cleckheaton.

A Akudi: Two storey and part single storey rear extension and porch to front of 2 Swiss Walk, Batley.

Tesco Stores Ltd: Prior notification of demolition of buildings at former Whiteley Mills Site, St Peg Lane, Cleckheaton.

REFUSED

H Nawaz: Alterations of roof to gable, and dormers and porch to front of 3 Ravens Grove, Dewsbury.