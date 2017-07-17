Latest planning applications

Here are the latest applications that have been submitted, approved and refused by Kirklees Council’s planning department.

T Lynn: Stables and formation of enlarged manege on land adjacent to 447 Hunsworth Lane, East Bierley.

M Rennick: Two storey side extension and dormer windows to side and rear of 42 Ravens Lodge Terrace, Dewsbury.

R Cutts: Outline application for 18 apartments at 45 Brighton Street, Heckmondwike.

R Cutts: Outline application for four dwellings on land adjacent to 45 Brighton Street, Heckmondwike.

J Rorke: Two storey side and single storey side extensions to 50 Lumb Lane, Liversedge.

Brown and Couldwell Ltd: Six dwellings with associated roadway and parking, demolition of existing bungalow at 151 Heckmondwike Road, Dewsbury.

Farmah Enterprises: 19 dwellings with infrastructure and landscaping at Rock Villa Development, land off Warwick Road, Batley.

S Mahmood: Two storey front side and rear extension to 10 Moor End Lane, Dewsbury.

S Javeed: Single storey front extension and detached garage at 23 Grange Road, Batley.

S Bi: Single storey rear extension and detached storage building at 18 Torridon Road, Dewsbury.

Mr and Mrs Barker: Single storey rear extension to 50 Tetley Drive, Birkenshaw.

A Seedat: Change of use from office/digital image centre to hot food takeaway at 9 Market Place, Batley.

K Chaudhrey: Single storey rear extension to 56 Ravensthorpe Road, Dewsbury.

A Faraz: Single storey rear extension to 5 Goose Hill, Heckmondwike.

Y Wadee: Single storey rear extension to 102 Woodfield Avenue, Batley.

S Akudi: Single storey rear extension to 11 Squirrel Hall Drive, Dewsbury.

approved

Kirklees College: Three-storey rear extension and change of use to form mix of classrooms, studios and workshops at Pioneer House, Northgate, Dewsbury.

A Moore: Two storey side extension and demolition of rear extension and single storey rear extension to 62 Croftlands, Batley.

M Younas: Two storey rear extension to 1 Mallard Close, Heckmondwike.

F Rehman: Change of use from workshop to MOT and service centre at Unit 2, Carr Mills, 162 Bradford Road, Dewsbury.

withdrawn

H Din: Two storey side and rear extensions and dormer to rear of 17 Chadwick Street, Dewsbury.

R Smith: Change of use of part of commercial site for five new houses with associated access and demolition of existing extensions to commercial building at the Old Tannery, 224 Spen Lane, Gomersal.

refused

H Khan: Rear dormer window with living accomodation in roof space at 25 Bath Street, Batley.