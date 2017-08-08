Latest planning applications

Have your say

Here are the latest applications that have been submitted, approved and refused by Kirklees Council’s planning department.

RECEIVED

F Rahem: Change of use from shop to hot food takeaway at 717 Huddersfield Road, Dewsbury.

R Pollard: Single storey rear extension to 22 Fountain Street, Liversedge.

Z Begum: Two storey rear extension to 119 Sackville Street, Dewsbury.

Jamia Masjid Ghausia: Minerat to front elevation of Jamia Masjid Ghausia, North Road, Dewsbury.

S Price: Single storey front extension, porch and single storey rear extension to 20 Liversedge Hall Lane, Liversedge.

D K Carruthers: Single storey side extension to 1 Highfield Mount, Dewsbury.

S Madden: Detached dwelling on land adjacent to 53 Mortimer Avenue, Batley.

J Hirst: Detached dwelling and demolition of existing buildings at 25 Garfitt Hill, Cleckheaton.

D Ladbrook: Rear extension to 66E Leeds Road, Batley.

R Yasin: Detached home office and store at 20 Heron Close, Dewsbury.

Mr Shail: Single storey front and rear extensions and outbuilding to rear of Heather Bank, 900 Halifax Road, Cleckheaton.

Mr Navas: Detached dwelling at 785 Bradford Road, Batley.

K Wall: Two storey side and rear extensions to 39 Parker Lane, Mirfield.

R Jan: Single storey rear extension and ramp to 51 Pilgrim Crescent, Dewsbury.

Legal and General UK Property Fund: Change of use from retail to mixed use retail and restaurant/cafe at Unit 8B, Birstall Shopping Park.

Riva Homes: Thirteen dwellings with garages, new access road, landscaping and lighting at Batley Fire Station, Carlinghow Lane, Batley.

APPROVED

The Trustees of Al Markazul Ilmi: Partial demolition of existing single storey extension and two storey extension to Springfield House, 49 Halifax Road, Dewsbury.

Heckmondwike Grammar School: Extension and alterations to Church Hall, Church Street, Heckmondwike.

D Moyser: Detached garage at 203 Raikes Lane, Batley.

Y Laher: Demolition of half the existing garage, new single storey front extension and two storey side and rear extension to 40 Purlwell Crescent, Batley.

V Hussain: Single storey side extension to 1 Hutton Drive, Heckmondwike.

M Park: Demolition of outbuildings and single storey rear extension to 69 Station Lane, Birkenshaw.

K Bulmer: Single storey front and side extensions, external alterations, fence and gates to 2A Crowlees Road, Mirfield.

D Husband: Single storey side and rear extension to 69 Hey Beck Lane, Dewsbury.

J Whiteley: Change of use from garage to dog grooming parlour at 22 Parkfield Crescent, Mirfield.

Mr and Mrs Kasuji: Alterations to convert integral garage to form living accomodation at 10 Granville Court, Dewsbury.

WITHDRAWN

M Gibson: Single storey rear extension to 66 Coniston Road, Dewsbury.