Latest planning applications

Here are the latest applications that have been submitted, approved and refused by Kirklees Council’s planning department.

RECEIVED

W Hussain: Extensions to dwelling at 7 Park House Drive, Dewsbury.

M Alkhalil: Change of use from car sales to mixed use including car wash and tyre fitting at Cleckheaton Hand Car Wash, 75 Westgate, Cleckheaton.

N Hall: Two storey side extension to 43 Pyenot Hall Lane, Cleckheaton.

K Khan: Two storey rear and single storey side extensions to 67 Woodside Crescent, Batley.

M Terry: Two storey rear extension to 7 Strawberry Avenue, Liversedge.

C Fenton: Detached dwelling at 31 Fairfield Road, Heckmondwike.

A I Khan: Single storey rear extension to 49 Ouzelwell Lane, Dewsbury.

S Turton: Outline application for three dwellings at land adjacent to Upper Blacup Farm, Liversedge.

S Nana: Ground floor extension to 25 Purlwell Hall Road, Batley.

D Smith: 13 dwellings at 750 and 754 Bradford Road, Batley.

APPROVED

Hamond Projects: Change of use of part of dwelling to children’s day nursery at Hammond House, 25 Battye Street, Heckmondwike.

A Variava: Two storey side extension to create dwelling forming annex accomodation associated with 107 Carlinghow Hill, Batley.

J Swain: Demolition of existing building and new detached building at Hunsworth Hill View, East Bierley.

D Timmins: Two storey side and rear extension to 11 The Clough, Mirfield.

J Coates: First floor extension, two storey side extension, single storey rear extension and alterations to 232 Huddersfield Road, Liversedge.

D Parrott: First floor side extension and detached garage and garden room at 22 Upper Batley Low Lane, Batley.

A Patel: Single storey front extension and formation of parking to front of 64 Manor Farm Drive, Batley.

L Harris: Change of use from computer repairs to canine fertility clinic at 40a Savile Centre, Dewsbury.

M Ali: Change of use from hairdressers to tuition centre at New Image Hair Design, Soothill Lane, Batley.

S Hussain: Single storey rear extension to 12 Kertland Street, Dewsbury.

K Khan: Single storey rear extension to 127 Oxford Road, Dewsbury.

I Shazad: Side extension to create garage and porch to 39 Grasmere Road, Dewsbury.

D Sowerby: Single storey front and rear extension to 17 Beechwood Road, Mirfield.