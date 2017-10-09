Latest planning applications

Search

What's being planned where you live?

Here are the latest applications that have been submitted, approved and refused by Kirklees Council’s planning department.

RECEIVED

M Cowley: Detached dwelling at Quarry House, 16 Quarryfields, Mirfield.

S Sajawal: Single and two storey side and rear extension and front porch with canopy at 75 Ravens Avenue, Dewsbury.

D Miller: Single storey side and rear extension, alterations to roof and exterior of 57 Oxford Road, Cleckheaton.

N Hussain: Two storey side and rear extension to 5 Harewood Grove, Heckmondwike.

Marshall Homes Ltd: Demolition of existing outbuilding and detached dwelling with detached garage at Duxbury Hall, Liversedge.

Mr and Mrs Snaddon: Two storey rear extension at 127 Upper Batley Lane, Batley.

J Mirzazad: Change of use from first floor flat to hair and beauty salon at 86 Castle Mount, Dewsbury.

M Hussain: First floor rear extension and dormer to front of 41 Savile Road, Dewsbury.

S Hussain: Two storey rear extension to 66 Headfield Road, Dewsbury.

Mr Akhtar: Single storey extension to form refrigeration building, bin store and external canopy roof at 17 Station Road, Mirfield.

F Heron: Detached dwelling at 24 Doctor Lane, Mirfield.

R Newton: Single storey extension to 1 Church Farm, Liversedge.

APPROVED

Foxroyd Property Developments: Six dwellings and demolition of existing dairy at Foxroyd Lane/Jacksons Lane, Dewsbury.

S Ineson: Part demolition of existing dwelling and single and two storey extensions to rear of the Old Barn, 10 Headland Lane, Dewsbury.

Barnes Homes: Four detached dwellings at 1060 Halifax Road, Cleckheaton.

A Patel: Single storey front extension to 3 and 5 South Street, Dewsbury.

Mohammed Rafiq Properties Ltd: Change of use of hairdresser accomodation to self-contained flat, new access steps and alterations to 11 Westgate, Heckmondwike.

Mr and Mrs A Miller: Rear extension to form first floor balcony at 145 Healds Road, Dewsbury.

I Hussain: Extensions to 66 Slaithwaite Road, Dewsbury.

Plantation Developments Ltd: Detached dwelling at former Plantation Rugs Factory, Stenard Lane, Mirfield.

ATC Properties Ltd: Change of use from ground floor bank/first floor snooker club to shops/finance/cafe/takeaway at 25A-37 Commercial Street, Batley.

WITHDRAWN

I Aswat: Two storey and single storey extensions to 8 Lees Drive, Dewsbury.

REFUSED

S Nana: Ground floor extension to 25 Purlwell Hall Road, Batley.