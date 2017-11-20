Latest planning applications

Here are the latest applications that have been submitted, approved and refused by Kirklees Council’s planning department.

RECEIVED

A Butt: Restaurant and two second floor apartments at 457 Bradford Road, Batley.

C Fenton: Extensions and alterations to detached garage to create dwelling forming annex accomodation associated with 31 Fairfield Road, Heckmondwike.

A R Hussain: Extensions and dormer windows to sides of 85 Victoria Road, Dewsbury.

I Hussain: Extensions to 66 Slaithwaite Road, Dewsbury.

A Razaq: Extension and alterations to convert garage to garden room at 35 Chadwick Crescent, Dewsbury.

Anthony Snowden: Detached dwelling at 4A Crowlees Road, Mirfield.

K Hussain: Single storey front extension to 73 Pioneer Street, Dewsbury.

Z Akudi: Single storey front and two storey side and rear extensions to 25 Woodhall Drive, Batley.

N Patel: Two storey rear and first floor side extensions, conversion of integral garage to living space, porch to front and pitched roof to side of 26 Manor Road, Batley.

E Loonat: Single storey rear extension to 17 Talbot Street, Batley.

R Begum: Single storey rear extension to 1 Scarborough Street, Dewsbury.

D Barker: Two storey side extension and detached garage at 32 Hopton Hall Lane, Mirfield.

I Manzoor: Extensions to 30 Leeside Road, Heckmondwike.

M Ghulam: Single storey rear extension at 6 South View Terrace, Dewsbury.

APPROVED

C Hare: Alterations to existing store to form dwelling at Moorside Farm, Liversedge.

Hammerstones Developments Ltd: Six dwellings at land off Brookfields Road, Wyke.

M Daji: Change of use from domestic garage to storage at Clovelly, 1 Northfield Road, Dewsbury.

Y Wadee: Front dormer, first floor rear extension and single storey rear extension to 102 Woodfield Avenue, Batley.

D Thornton: Two storey side and single storey rear extensions, raising of roof to form rooms in roofspace at 14 Shirley Avenue, Batley.

Mr and Mrs Snipe: Two storey side extension and remodelling of existing dwelling at 324 Drub Lane, Cleckheaton.

S Sheraz: Single and two storey rear extension to 2 Fir Grove, Dewsbury.

L Tyas: Alterations to existing driveway and new boundary wall at 49 Fall Lane, Liversedge.

A Najib: Single storey extension to detached study at 84 Headfield Road, Dewsbury.

A Hays: Demolition of existing garage and two storey and single storey extensions to side and rear of 7 Quarryside Road, Mirfield.

Mr Akhtar: Single storey extension to form refrigeration building, bin store and external canopy roof at 17 Station Road, Mirfield.

N Brookbank: Single storey rear extension and alterations to convert integral garage to living accomodation at 71 Clumber Drive, Cleckheaton.

REFUSED

Darul-Ilm Education and Training Centre: Portakabin for community use at the Aletaster, 22 Brewery Lane, Dewsbury.

WITHDRAWN

M Ingram: Change of use from dwelling to tea room cafe with bed and breakfast accomodation and car parking at 128 Healds Road, Dewsbury.

Jay-Be Ltd: Warehouse extension and alterations to car park at Jaybe Unit 34 and 35 Dewsbury Mills, Thornhill Road, Dewsbury.