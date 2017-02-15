Latest planning applications for North Kirklees

Here are the latest planning applications submitted to Kirklees Council:

RECEIVED

P Terry: Detached dwelling at 4 Echo Street, Liversedge.

G Hussain: Single storey rear extension and access ramp at 7 Woodfield Avenue, Batley.

Kirklees Council Physical Resources and Procurement: Outline application for residential development on land at George Street/William Street, Dewsbury.

D Parkinson: Detached garage at Six Lanes End WMC, Leeds Road, Heckmondwike.

A Cliffe: Outline application for detached dwelling at rear of 95 Shillbank Lane, Mirfield.

M Hinchliffe: Four dwellings at 49 Brooke Street, Cleckheaton.

L Ellam: Change of use of part of land from private boat yard to buying and selling vehicles and detached dwelling at 772a Bradford Road, Batley.

L Archer: Outline application for residential development of ten dwellings at Maple Mount, Chickenley Lane, Dewsbury.

D Raw: Single storey rear extension to 5 Station Road, Dewsbury.

A Khan: Two storey side, single storey front and rear extensions and dormer to rear of 91 Victoria Road, Dewsbury.

N Christodoulou: Detached dwelling with off-road parking at land adjacent to 43 Mortimer Street, Batley.

M Parker: Single storey front, side and rear extensions to 4C Overthorpe Road, Dewsbury.

Mr and Mrs R Mills: Demolition of existing conservatory and raised platform, and new single storey rear extension, raised balconies and alterations to roof to provide additional accomodation at 4 Highfield Drive, Batley.

Z Latif: Single storey rear extension at 3 St John’s Close, Dewsbury.

M Ali: Single storey rear extension to 18 Spen Valley Road, Dewsbury.

E Daley: Use of outbuilding to operate dog grooming salon at 26 Walkley Terrace, Heckmondwike.

Ravensthorpe Community Centre: Single storey rear extension, part re-roofing of existing training centre and addition of food preparation area opposite 24 Garden Street, Dewsbury.

Baig Shakeel: Extensions to 36 Caldermill Way, Dewsbury.

H Hafeji: Single storey rear extension to 5 Church Walk, Batley.

M Zaman: Dormer windows to front and rear of 16 Tanhouse Street, Dewsbury.

APPROVED

E Dockrat: Formation of new vehicular access at 24-26 Thorncliffe Road, Batley.

Mibz Developments Ltd: External alterations to Yorkshire House, South Street, Dewsbury.

Mibz Developments Ltd: Alterations to convert third floor gym to eight apartments at Yorkshire House, South Street, Dewsbury.

KPZ Healthcare Ltd: Use of premises to operate internet-based pharmacy at 1 Bonaccord Square, Batley.

M Motala: Single and two storey extensions, detached garage and formation of new vehicular access to 95 Ealand Road, Batley.

S Frost: Two storey extension to rear of 11 Hill Top Crescent, Mirfield.

R Gospel: First floor side extension on piers and two storey rear extension, formation of vehicular access to 49 Grasmere Road, Dewsbury.

I J Saville: Two storey rear extension, single storey side garage and raised platform to 2 Camm Lane, Mirfield.

S Laher: Extensions and demolition of existing single storey extension and conservatory to 37 Oxford Road, Dewsbury.

Mr and Mrs Slater: First floor side extension to Mulberry Cottage, Dewsbury.

GJS Developers Ltd: Two detached dwellings with detached garages and associated parking at land adjacent to 29 Hollinbank Lane, Heckmondwike.

M Kola: Two storey side and rear extensions and single storey front extension to 10 Pioneer Street, Dewsbury.

P Kenyon: Orangery to rear of 3 Moor Croft Close, Mirfield.

A Kiani: Single and two-storey rear extension and front porch to 11 Radulf Gardens, Liversedge.

P Turner: Alterations to carport to form living accomodation at 8 Hill Rose, Batley.

S Nevison: First floor extension with balcony at 101 Moor End Lane, Dewsbury.