Latest planning applications for North Kirklees

Here are the latest planning applications submitted to Kirklees Council:

RECEIVED

S Pandor: Single storey side and rear extension to Copse House, 10 Blenheim Drive, Dewsbury.

H Rajah: Outline application for three dwellings at land adjacent to 55 Norfolk Street, Batley.

Mr and Mrs Barker: Single storey rear extension to 50 Tetley Drive, Birkenshaw.

K Haji: Single storey rear extension, porch to front and raising of roof to create living space to 111 South Street, Dewsbury.

M Mubashir: Single storey rear extension to 20 Commercial Street, Dewsbury.

A Craven: Alterations and extension to detached garage to create dwelling at 65 Groves Hall Road, Dewsbury.

E Adams: Single storey rear extension to 11 Jenny Lane, Mirfield.

M Sadiq: Single storey rear extension to 119 Headfield Road, Dewsbury.

S Hussain: Single storey rear extension to 57 Healds Road, Dewsbury.

J Dunford: Two storey side and single storey rear extensions to 25 West Royd Avenue, Mirfield.

M Mills: Extensions and raising of roof to form living accomodation at 14 Hostingley Lane, Dewsbury.

N Kennedy: Two storey side and single storey front extensions to 10 Winfield Drive, East Bierley.

L Ali: Single storey rear extension to 35 Spen Valley Road, Dewsbury.

APPROVED

B Carroll: Detached dwelling on land adjacent to 12 Grosvenor Road, Batley.

N McVeigh: Demolition of existing dwelling and new dwelling at 333 Drub Lane, Cleckheaton.

J Jit: First floor and two storey rear extensions to 145 Dale Lane, Heckmondwike.

R Burden: Single storey extension and raised decking to 62 Manor Park, Mirfield.

Mr and Mrs Dixon: Two storey rear extension, raising of roof and part-demolition and rebuild of existing garage at 9 Squirrel Walk, Dewsbury.

M Zareef: Single and two storey rear extension to 119 Common Road, Batley.

C Roberts: Single storey rear extension at 2 Ellison Grove, Birkenshaw.

I Walker: Balcony and two external doors at Joalpe International UK Ltd, Flagship Square, Dewsbury.

M Vakar: Detached garage and store at 140 Sackville Street, Dewsbury.

Dr Reddy’s Laboratories EU Ltd: Single storey storage building at Steanard Lane, Mirfield.

Mr and Mrs Armitage: Single storey extension to 24 Norman Road, Mirfield.

Y Rawat: First floor side extension to 15 Gladwin Street, Batley.

Mr and Mrs Murray: Alterations to front dormer window at 16 Beechwood Road, Mirfield.

L Musgrave: Two storey side extension and demolition of existing garage at 14 Lumb Lane, Liversedge.

P Cascarino: Three storey extension to 402 Lees Hall Road, Dewsbury.

S Mahmood: Single storey front and side extension to 120 White Lee Road, Batley.

REFUSED

A Loonat: Single storey rear extension and front porch at 13 Whitaker Street, Batley.