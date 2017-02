Not to be outdone by the Batley commemorative beaker shown in the letters page (February 9 edition), I had to send you this picture of one from mighty Dewsbury!

Again it commemorates the marriage of King George V and Queen Mary in 1893.

Isn’t it great that these occasions were commemorated with quality items such as this, which was presumably given to schoolchildren by a then proud council?

Richard Handscombe, Birkdale Road, Dewsbury