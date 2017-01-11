LETTER: Let’s send the Francis Bacon painting on a tour of the UK

Why can’t the forward-thinking Kirklees Council send the painting on an annual tour of the UK?

This could start at the Hepworth Gallery, onto the Hockney Gallery at Salts Mill, and Cartwright Hall, Bradford, then moving round the country before ending at the Tate, St Ives.

The council could use this tour to promote Kirklees as a vibrant multicultural area, ripe for investment in the arts and media.

This could be linked with MP Tracy Brabin’s idea of a Batley film and media hub.

I’m sure some local property developer could stump up for any insurance needed.

They could send it around with a collection tin for contributions to the councils stretched culture budget.

It would be a win-win.

R Spreadbury, Liversedge