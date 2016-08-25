£20,000 grant allows Dewsbury charity to upgrade facilities

A Dewsbury charity which helps provide digital training for disabled and disadvantaged people is toasting a five-figure donation.

Electronic Village exists to provide top quality training in computer use and related careers for disabled and disadvantaged people in order to improved their lifestyles, education and employment prospects.

The group is one of the organisations to benefit from support from the Freemasons of the Province of Yorkshire West Riding.

As a result, Electronic Village has received a £20,000 boost to the coffers.

They were presented with the amount at the Yorkshire West Riding Annual Provincial Meeting in Harrogate earlier this year.

A spokesperson from the group said: “We are absolutely delighted and very grateful to receive the cheque.

“All of our learning skills are tailor-made to suit the individual and our tutors will encourage clients to strive towards their personal goals.

“Clients can learn at a pace to suit their own needs and unlike many schools and colleges, Electronic Village offers small learning groups with support in a friendly supportive atmosphere.

“The organisation continues to go from strength to strength.”

The money will be used to purchase new laptops and furniture for the group’s new training room.

The newly-equipped room is to be used for individual training sessions and group courses.

Electronic Village recently moved locations from Dewsbury Town Hall to Unit 1 of Empire House in Wakefield Old Road.