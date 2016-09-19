Appeal after man forces his way into house

Police are appealing for witnesses after a man pushed his way into a Dewsbury house last night (Sunday).

The incident happened on Ludwell Close between 7.40pm and 7.55pm.

A man had knocked on the door and pushed his way in when the owner answered.

The man is described as white, aged between 45 and 55 years old with short sandy blonde hair in a cropped style. He had a goatee beard and was wearing a white t-shirt.

Officers would like to hear from anyone who saw this man in the area or saw any vehicle he was using.

If you have any information please contact Kirklees CID via 101 quoting crime reference 13160404531.