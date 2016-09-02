Changes to West Yorkshire bus services

West Yorkshire residents are being reminded that some bus services will change between tomorrow (Saturday) and Monday.

Details are on the Metro travel information web site at www.wymetro.com/changes and timetables for new services can be found at www.wymetro.com/BusTravel/Bustimetables.

Here are the changes:

Service 74 between Ilkley and Grassington will be withdrawn on Mondays, Wednesday and Fridays – the Saturday service will continue to run until Saturday 29 October. New service 74A will run on Mondays and Wednesday only between Ilkley, Bolton Abbey, Appletreewick, Grassington and Hebden.

Service 762 will be renumbered 62, with minor timetable changes.

In South Elmsall and Hemsworth, services 35B, 37A and 38B will be withdrawn. Saturday journeys on services 36/36B and 37 will be withdrawn. New service 38 will operate between Barnsley and Hemsworth.

Between Castleford and Pontefract, services 144 and 146 will now run via Junction 32 Retail Park.

In Halifax, service 511 will be renumbered as service 20, service 540 will be renumbered as service 21 and service 575 will be renumbered as service 22.

The 1526 journey from Wainstalls on service 513 will operate via Fountainhead Village on schooldays only as service 515.

Service 553 will no longer serve Halifax Rail station. Journeys on services 501 and 542 operated by Yorkshire Tiger will be withdrawn.

In Batley, service 212 will no longer serve Solway Road in Batley during the day. Evening journeys operated by LOT are unchanged.

In Huddersfield, journeys on service 302 will be renumbered 301 and run to a revised timetable.

Leeds service 22 will now run via Hollyshaw Lane. On service 36, Friday late-night journeys will be withdrawn. Peak-time journeys currently running along Scott Hall Road will run via Chapeltown Road instead.

Other services have revised timetables or small route changes, and passengers are advised to check www.wymetro.com/changes to see if their service is affected.