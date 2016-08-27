Cleckheaton charity golf day was a big hit

Golfers from far and wide gathered at Cleckheaton and District Golf Club (CDGC) last Monday to take part in a charity golf day.

Over £2000 was raised for the Lord Taveners Charity which helps give disabled children the chance to play sport.

A shotgun start saw 72 golfers hit Cleckheaton golf club eager to win the team prize and aiming to achieve the best individual score but they all feared the ‘Yorkshire cup’ which would be given to the worst golfer.

The golf ran smoothly with the occasional ‘fore’ heard across the club’s fantastic parkland course.

The rain tried for the first hole then disappeared to what was a wonderful day for golf.

Rebecca Hall of East Bierley primary donated her time selling raffle tickets and Trevor Makinson of Cleckheaton and District Golf Club dealt with the golfers cards and the complex issue of handicaps.

When the round was over the club veranda was packed with the 72 charitable players and a putting competition was run by Andrew Mear.

At 6.30pm a fantastic two course meal was served by the clubs caterer Rita.

Martin Arnold of CDGC won the days individual prize with 39 points and Steven Henry’s group won the team prize.

The team would like everyone who was involved and they say next year promises to be even better with the tees already in demand.