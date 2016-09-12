Do you know them? CCTV images of men wanted for attempted burglary

Detectives have released images of two men they would like to speak to in connection with an attempted burglary in Birkenshaw.
The incident happened on August 26 on Whitehall Road East in Birkenshaw, between 1.15pm and 1.30pm.
The suspects attempted to gain entry to the address but were disturbed and fled the scene on foot.
The first suspect is described as a white male, aged between 5ft 7ins and 5ft 10ins, of normal build and is in his late teens or early 20s with dark hair. He was wearing a grey coloured hooded top.
The second is described as a white male, late teens or early 20s, with brown hair, which was curly on top and shaved at the sides. He was wearing a black top.
Detective Constable Oliver Coates, of Kirklees CID, said: “We are releasing these images in the hope that the public will help us trace them in connection with this offence.
“Anyone with any information about the people pictured, is asked to contact myself via 101 quoting reference 13160367945.”
