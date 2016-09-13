Four fewer MPs for Yorkshire: The new constituencies in full

YORKSHIRE IS set to lose four MPs as part of a major shake-up of the way the region is represented at Westminster.

Cutting the number of Commons seats for the region from 54 to 50 would involve changes to almost every constituency under plans put forward today by the Boundary Commission for England.

Only three seats across Yorkshire - Beverley and Holderness, East Yorkshire and Elmet and Rothwell, would be unchanged by the proposals.

Even among seats where the current name would remain there would be significant redrawing of boundaries ahead of the 2020 elction.

Labour has already questioned the proposed changes arguing they will disproportionately benefit the Conservatives.

On the Humber, the commission is proposing to cut the current 10 MPs to nine.

There would be changes to the way Hull is represented with the Hull East name retained to be joined by Hull Central and a constituency known as Hull West and Haltemprice raising questions over the future of existing Hull West and Hessle MP Alan Johnson and Brexit Secretary David Davis, the Haltemprice and Howden MP.

Brigg and Goole becomes Goole while on the south bank the current Great Grimsby and Cleethorpes constituencies would become Grimsby North and Barton and Grimsby South and Cleethorpes.

The remaining three seats to be cut would go from changes in North, West and South Yorkshire.

Among the most striking changes would be the disappearance of the Penistone and Stocksbridge constituency currently held by Labour’s Angela Smith with two of the wards joining a new Sheffield Hallam and Stocksbridge constituency stretching all the way from Sheffield’s southern suburbs currently represented by former deputy prime minister Nick Clegg to villages west of Barnsley.

Batley and Spen would become two constituencies rather than the current one as part of wider changes which would see the dissappearance of Bradford South.

Morley and Outwood was the scene of one of the major shocks of last year’s General Election when sitting MP Ed Balls, shadow chancellor at the time, lost to the Conservatives’ Andrea Jenkyns.

Under the Boundary Commission proposals Morley would join a new Batley and Morley constituency while Outwood would join Normanton and Castleford, the area currently represented by Yvette Cooper.

Pontefract becomes a constituency while Hemsworth joins Barnsley East.

In Leeds, the Leeds West constituency name disappears as part of a reshaping of the way the city is represented which includes a new-look Pudsey seat.

The plans published today are initial proposals only and are set to be the subject of much debate before they are finalised ready for the 2020 General Election.

Conservative Party chairman Patrick McLoughlin said: “Boundaries should be drawn up in an impartial and independent way so I welcome the Boundary Commission’s proposals to implement Parliament’s instruction to ensure equally-sized constituencies. Without these reforms, MPs could end up representing constituencies based on data that is over 20 years old.

“We will work with our MPs, councillors and local associations in our response to the consultation process. The Conservative Party will be following a policy of ‘No Colleague Left Behind’ to minimise the disruption that boundary restructuring can sometimes cause in the short term.”

Wentworth and Dearne MP John Healey said the loss of a South Yorkshire seat was a “big blow.”

He added: “The Government must redo the process to acknowledge the huge surge in voting registration that has taken place over the past year.

NEW SEATS IN YORKSHIRE, AND THEIR ELECTORATES

(CC = county constituency, BC = borough constituency)

1. Barnsley Central BC 75,665

2. Barnsley East & Hemsworth CC 72,454

3. Batley & Morley BC 74,680

4. Beverley & Holderness CC 76,641

5. Bradford East BC 74,954

6. Bradford West BC 73,686

7. Calder Valley CC 76,601

8. Colne Valley CC 74,899

9. Dewsbury CC 77,167

10. Doncaster Central BC 72,729

11. Doncaster East CC 71,593

12. Doncaster West CC 74,312

13. East Yorkshire CC 77,061

14. Elmet & Rothwell CC 77,287

15. Goole CC 75,259

16. Grimsby North & Barton CC 71,470

17. Grimsby South & Cleethorpes BC 71,733

18. Halifax BC 77,521

19. Harrogate & Knaresborough CC 71,868

20. Huddersfield BC 76,540

21. Keighley CC 76,636

22. Kingston upon Hull Central BC 71,722

23. Kingston upon Hull East BC 72,078

24. Kingston upon Hull West & Haltemprice BC 74,211

25. Leeds Central BC 77,012

26. Leeds East BC 76,213

27. Leeds North East BC 74,883

28. Leeds North West BC 77,244

29. Normanton, Castleford & Outwood CC 71,277

30. Pontefract CC 71,246

31. Pudsey BC 75,178

32. Richmond (Yorks) CC 72,129

33. Rother Valley CC 71,519

34. Rotherham BC 72,571

35. Scarborough & Whitby CC 75,963

36. Scunthorpe CC 71,820

37. Selby & Ainsty CC 73,217

38. Sheffield Central & West BC 71,698

39. Sheffield East BC 77,371

40. Sheffield Hallam & Stocksbridge CC 77,540

41. Sheffield North & Ecclesfield BC 77,875

42. Sheffield South BC 77,795

43. Shipley CC 77,910

44. Skipton & Ripon CC 71,753

45. Spen BC 71,107

46. Thirsk & Malton CC 73,125

47. Wakefield CC 76,312

48. Wentworth & Dearne CC 73,146

49. York Central BC 76,146

50. York Outer CC 71,218