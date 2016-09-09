Man due in court after body found in Castleford house

Detectives have charged a 47-year-old local man with manslaughter after a body was found in a Castleford home.

Jeffrey Howarth, 39, was found dead at the house in Gannet Close on Thursday evening.

He had suffered significant facial and head injuries.

A post mortem examination was due to take place on Friday.

Police said a 47-year-old man arrested on suspicion of murder had now been charged with manslaughter.

Ian Robinson, from Castleford, will appear at Wakefield Magistrates’ Court on Monday.

He is currently being held in police custody.

A 25-year-old man was also arrested on suspicion of murder on Friday. He has now been released on bail.

