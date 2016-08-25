North Kirklees weekend entertainment listings

Plan your Bank Holiday weekend with our guide to the best live music, theatre and events.

FRIDAY

Music

The Taproom, Batley: The Last Minute - acoustic folk pop goodtime - 8.30 pm, free.

The Station Tavern, Cleckheaton: The Red Levels, Rock plus original songs from 9.15pm free entry.

Comrades Club, Heckmondwike: Daltons charity night. Proceeds to St Gemma’s Hospice featuring The Silly Billies 50’s 60’s Rock n roll band. Male vocalist Cam Lee Female vocalist Jade Helliwell compare Tony Wayne male vocalist. £3 on the door including free buffet 7.30pm.

Wickham Arms, Cleckheaton: Superior jazz band (traditional), 8.30pm. Free entry.

Brighton Street WMC, Heckmondwike: Rock and roll music, 8pm-11pm.

Irish Democratic League, Batley: Oasis v The Stone Roses By Adored & Definitely Mightbe the UK’s best tribute bands. 8pm, £5 tickets from behind the bar.

Theatres

Batley Art Gallery, Market Place: Change 2016. For the second year running artists have taken the theme of ‘change’ and topics from the Science curriculum as inspiration for a series of workshops in each school. Free entry, times vary.

Community

Howlands, School Street, Dewsbury: individual art and crafts, 9.30am-noon and 12.30pm-4pm. Contact 01924 463693.

Events

St. Martin’s Parish Church, Brighouse: Charity Jigsaw Festival. There will be over 1,200 made-up jigsaws - children’s puzzles, traditional scenes, double-sided, murder mystery, crossword and impossipuzzles. Approximately 200 will be displayed at any one time and as soon as a puzzle is sold another will replace it. Admission to the Festival is £2 for Adults with accompanied children free. 10am until 5pm.

SATURDAY

Music

Old Bank WMC, Mirfield: Flynn & Jones (Male Instrumental Duo).

The Taproom, Batley: Fevertrees - punchy rock with hat - 8.30 pm, free.

The Venue, Birstall: Tamla Motown night. Resident DJ Tony Patchett together with Dean Butterfield playing the best in Tamla Motown, club soul, youth club classics together with ska and reggae. Admission £3 otd. 8pm till 12.30am.

The Station Tavern, Cleckheaton: Rocky Horror-themed karaoke disco from 8pm till late.

Comrades Club, Heckmondwike: Ricky Alan personality vocalist.

Dewsbury Town Hall: Yorkshire Youth Choir Summer Concert. Event starts at 7.30pm.

Irish Democratic League, Batley: Robbie Jay, 8.45pm.

Comedy

HiFi Club, Leeds: The Comedy Sessions.

Community

St Paul’s Church, Newgate, Mirfield: The Mirfield Allotments & Gardens Society Show 2016. The show will be open to the public from 2.30pm and trophies will be presented at 4pm. Admission is free.

Cleckheaton Library: Lego workshop, aimed at children aged 5-12, free, 11am-1pm.

Theatres

Batley Art Gallery, Market Place: Change 2016. Free entry, times vary.

Events

Shepley Bridge Marina, Mirfield: Open Days 2016 - Boat Trips. Experience an unusual and special view of Mirfield from the Calder and Hebble Navigation on a canal-boat trip. 10am-4pm. Donations welcome.

SUNDAY

Music

The Taproom, Batley: Bank Holiday party! - Serious Sam Barrett and more! 4.30 pm and 7.30 pm, free.

The Station Tavern, Cleckheaton: Josh (Hank Marvin) Doyle from 2-4pm live in the lounge.

The Central Club, Batley: Live Jazz with The Reg Hargreaves Trio and guest singer, noon-4pm.

Irish Democratic League, Batley: Louis James, Top Class male vocal 1.30pm. Rob Stevens Karaoke from 5pm. Wayne Marcus, Terrific male Vocal 8pm.

Community

Comrades Club, Heckmondwike: Bingo, 2-5pm.

Theatres

Batley Art Gallery, Market Place: Change 2016. For the second year running artists have taken the theme of ‘change’ and topics from the Science curriculum as inspiration for a series of workshops in each school. Free entry, times vary.

Events

Shepley Bridge Marina, Mirfield: Open Days 2016 - Boat Trips. Experience an unusual and special view of Mirfield from the Calder and Hebble Navigation on a canal-boat trip. Cruise in one an easy access canal boats. Watch the trains on the garden railway. 10am-4pm. No charge but donations welcome.

Sugden Park, Upper Lane, Gomersal: Little Gomersal Summer Festival. An event for all the family with entertainment on 2 stages from live bands and dance troop, children’s funfair and bouncy castle, food stalls, craft stalls, bars, dog show, remote control cars competition and lots, lots more. For more information, Facebook: Little Gomersal Community Association.

Museums

Lotherton Hall, Leeds: Our Cousin Florence.

