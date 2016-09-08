Reports from Kirklees Magistrates’ Court

The following cases were heard by Kirklees Magistrates’ Court. Numbers refer to the defendants’ ages and not their addresses.

Rebecca Clegg, (44), of Nussey Avenue, Birstall, £85 costs, £40 fine and £30 victim surcharge for drunk and disorderly behaviour.

Lee Blakeley, (28), of Beechdale Avenue, Batley, Community order, disqualified from driving for 23 months, £85 fine and £85 victim surcharge for drink-driving.

David Cockin, (58), of Cliffe Street, Dewsbury, six-month conditional discharge, £85 costs and £20 victim surcharge for assault by beating.

Tony Barker, (21), of Laurel Grove, Batley, restraining order, £120 fine, £85 costs and £30 victim surcharge for assault by beating.

Kathryn Ryan, (30), of Laithe Croft Road, Batley, 12-month conditional discharge and £20 victim surcharge for assaulting a police officer in execution of duty.

Aiden Jay Arthur, (21), of Wilton Terrace, Cleckheaton, six-month conditional discharge, £200 compensation and £85 costs for destroying/damaging a window.

Anisa Moosa, (32), of Savile Road, Dewsbury, £100 fine, £85 costs, £20 victim surcharge and three points on licence for driving through a red light.

Adeel Nafees, (28), of Charnwood Bank, Batley, jailed for 16 weeks, £115 victim surcharge for racially-aggravated assault, possession of cannabis, drunk and disorderly behaviour and intent to cause distress and alarm.

Paul Banks, (41), of Albion Street, Dewsbury, jailed for 28 days and £115 victim surcharge for causing £500 damage to a window and stealing two cans of cider.

Manaver Din, (36), of Northstead, Dewsbury, 12-month conditional discharge and £180 compensation for causing £250 damage to a van.

Rustam Jurevicius, (29), of School Street, Dewsbury, jailed for eight weeks, disqualified from driving for 12 months and £115 victim surcharge for driving whilst disqualified and without insurance.

Michael Senior, (29), of Fieldhead Gardens, Dewsbury, jailed for 14 weeks and £80 victim surcharge for stealing £50 worth of toiletries and failing to comply with requirements of community order.

Luke Dickinson, (26), of Leeds Road, Heckmondwike, 18-month conditional discharge, £310 compensation, £85 costs and £20 victim surcharge for damaging a car.

Safina Khalid, (36), of Woodsome Estate, Batley, Community order with 100 hours unpaid work, £85 costs and £60 victim surcharge for benefit-related crime.

Romulus-Remus Muresan, (37), of Scout Hill, Dewsbury, Community order with 120 hours unpaid work, £85 victim surcharge, £85 costs and disqualified from driving for six months for driving whilst disqualified, fraudulently using a registration mark and driving without insurance.

Verney Farnhill, (75), of Ouzelwell Crescent, Dewsbury, 12-month sentence suspended for 12 months, £100 costs and £80 victim surcharge for benefit fraud.

Bobby Maguire, (26), of Castle Mount, Dewsbury, 12-week sentence suspended for 12 months, £115 victim surcharge, £85 costs and disqualified from driving for six months for driving whilst disqualified and without insurance.

Wayne Thawley, (36), of Hare Park Avenue, Liversedge, £85 costs, £80 fine and £30 victim surcharge for possession of class B drugs.

Damien Wood, (39), of East Bath Street, Batley, jailed for 16 weeks and £200 compensation for trespassing and stealing sets of keys.

Nasrat Begum, (37), of Carlton Avenue, Batley, £120 fine, £85 costs and £30 victim surcharge for stealing groceries worth £101 from Tesco.

Liam Muir, (25), of James Street, Batley, Community order with 15-day rehabilitation activity requirement, restraining order, £200 fine and £85 victim surcharge for intent to cause harm/distress and using threatening words/behaviour.

Michael Butler, (25), of Groves Hall Road, Dewsbury, £150 fine, £150 compensation, £85 costs and £30 victim surcharge for damaging an Audi A3 car.

Gordon Crowther, (55), of Navigation Gardens, Dewsbury, £120 fine, £85 costs and £30 victim surcharge for using threatening and abusive behaviour/words.

Antonio Shearer, (29), of no fixed abode, jailed for 10 weeks and £115 victim surcharge for committing assault in Dewsbury.

Adam Cheney, (37), of Highfield Chase, Dewsbury, £100 fine, £20 victim surcharge and three points on licence for speeding.

Gareth Oldroyd, (27), of Dale Lane, Heckmondwike, Community order with 80 hours unpaid work, £200 compensation, £85 costs and £85 costs for assault by beating and causing damage to a car.

Thomas Sheard, (18), of Lonsbrough Avenue, Heckmondwike, Community order with attendance centre requirement, £85 costs, £85 victim surcharge, £200 fine and disqualified from driving for 12 months for driving whilst disqualified and without insurance.

Aiden Coupe, (23), of Princess Street, Dewsbury, jailed for 26 weeks, restraining order and £115 victim surcharge for assault by beating, causing damage to a door and breaching a community order.

Muhammad Daji, (19), of Carr Side Crescent, Batley, £100 costs, £80 fine, £20 victim surcharge and £4.20 compensation for avoiding purchase of rail ticket.