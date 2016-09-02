Teddy donations ensure new toys for A&E kids in Dewsbury

Sick children in Dewsbury will soon be able to play with toys again after a generous cash boost.

A cheque for £500 was awarded to the Children’s accident and emergency department of Dewsbury and District Hospital by the Freemason’s of Yorkshire, West Riding.

It comes after over 100,000 teddy bears were donated to children throughout the district.

The teddies are given out by the A&E staff at Dewsbury Hospital and the other 16 hospitals included in the scheme to poorly children as a distraction or as a comfort.

The teddies are often given plasters and stitches in places to match the patients.

The Freemasons raised the funds through generous donations from its members and the cash will now be pumped back into the hospital so they can stock up the children’s department with new toys after it was revealed that many were stolen recently.

Stephen Readhead, from the Freemasons of Yorkshire West Riding, said: “I was delighted to present this cheque to the Children’s A&E department at Dewsbury Hospital on behalf of the Freemasons of Yorkshire West Riding.

“I know the funds will be used to support their excellent work in caring for very sick and poorly children across the district and used to buy new toys to replace toys recently stolen from the Children’s A&E waiting area.”

Kasey Noble, Children’s Nurse, at the Children’s A&E department, said: “We would like to thank the Freemasons of Yorkshire West Riding for their very generous donation.

“We are delighted we will be able to replace the toys recently stolen from the department.”

A spokesperson from the hospital added: “The Children’s A&E team at Dewsbury and District Hospital relies on the kindness of the community to supply toys and other items to make their patient’s stay a more pleasant one.”

To donate personally, contact the hospital.