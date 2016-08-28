Tots celebrate their ‘graduation’

Child’s Play Day Nursery in Dewsbury held a special graduation-style party for children leaving for school recently.
The nursery, based on Thornhill Road, laid on a ceremony and had a party tea with games for all the children.
Amy Jasiewicz, nursery manager, said: “We would like to wish all the children, some of whom were only small babies when we first started looking after them, the best of luck in their new adventures at their new schools.” All children were presented with a graduation certificate and t-shirt with ‘Class of 2016’ emblazoned on the back.
