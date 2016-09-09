TRAFFIC: Roadworks in Yorkshire for this week

The following roadworks are planned in Yorkshire between Monday, September 12 and Sunday, September 18.

M1 junction 30 Barlborough to junction 31 Aston

The northbound side of the carriageway will be reduced to a single lane overnight on Monday 12 September then again for a further two nights from Thursday 15 September. The southbound side of the carriageway will be reduced to a single lane overnight for five nights from Monday 12 September. This is part of the smart motorways scheme and the closures will be in place from 8pm to 6am.

M1 junction 32 Thurcroft to junction 35a Stocksbridge

The hard shoulder is currently closed in both directions as part of the smart motorway scheme. The northbound carriageway will be fully closed between the slip roads at junction 34 overnight on Wednesday 14 September. There will be narrow lanes and a 50mph speed limit until the project is completed in winter 2016. The closures will take place between 8pm and 6am, and drivers will be able to follow clearly signed diversion routes.

M18 junction 5 to junction 6 Thorne

There will be a lane 1 closure northbound in place 24/7 for drainage works from Monday 5 September until 30 September.

M1 junction 41 Carr Gate

The northbound entry slip road will be closed overnight on Tuesday 13 September for smart motorway works. The closures will take place between 8pm and 6am, and drivers will be able to follow clearly signed diversion routes.

M62 junction 25 Brighouse to junction 26 Chain Bar

The eastbound entry slip road at junction 25 and the eastbound exit slip road at junction 26 will be closed and reduced to a single lane between the junctions overnight for three nights from Monday 12 September for gantry works. The closures will take place between 8pm and 6am, and drivers will be able to follow clearly signed diversion routes.

M62 junction 26 Bradford (M606 interchange)

There will be narrow lanes and a 30mph speed limit in place until a project to add an extra lane to the roundabout at the junction is due to be completed in autumn. The slip roads and roundabout will be reduced to a single lane overnight, between 7pm and 6am, from Monday 12 September for five nights.

M62 junction 26 Chain Bar to junction 27 Gildersome

The westbound entry slip road and the westbound exit slip road at junction 27 will be closed and reduced to a single lane between the junctions overnight for three nights from Monday 12 September for gantry works. The closures will take place between 8pm and 6am, and drivers will be able to follow clearly signed diversion routes.

M62 junction 29 Lofthouse to junction 30 Rothwell

The eastbound side of the carriageway will be reduced to a single lane closing the entry slip road at junction 29 overnight for two nights from Wednesday 14 September for gantry works. The eastbound exit slip road at junction 30 will be closed and reduced to a single lane between the junctions overnight on Friday 16 September for gantry works. The closures will take place between 8pm and 6am, and drivers will be able to follow clearly signed diversion routes.

M62/A162 junction 33 Ferrybridge

The A162 will be fully closed until November for bridge work. The closures will take place 24/7, and drivers will be able to follow clearly-signed diversion route.

A180/A160 Immingham, Humberside

There will be narrow lanes on the A180 and A160 along with a 50mph speed limit while work takes place to improve access to the Port of Immingham, including upgrading the A160 to a dual carriageway The project is due to be completed in autumn. The westbound exit slip road and eastbound entry slip road at Brocklesby Interchange will be closed until November 2016. Drivers will be able to follow clearly signed diversion route.

A64 Askham Bryan to Bondhill

The eastbound side of the carriageway will be fully closed overnight for four nights from Monday 12 September for resurfacing works. The closure will take place between 8pm and 6am, and drivers will be able to follow clearly signed diversion routes.

A64 Brambling Fields to Musley Bank

The westbound side of the carriageway will be fully closed overnight for three nights from Monday 12 September for road makings to be repainted and the eastbound side of the carriageway will be fully closed overnight on Thursday 15 September. The closure will take place between 8pm and 6am, and drivers will be able to follow clearly signed diversion routes.

A628 Gunn Inn to Flouch

The A628 will be fully closed overnight Monday to Thursday from Monday 12 September to Thursday 13 October. This is for resurfacing works. The closure will take place between 8pm and 6am, and drivers will be able to follow clearly signed diversion routes.